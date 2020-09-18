DC Comics Announces DC Future State in January and February 2021

DC Comics has revealed a teaser for January and February, DC Future State #1, as they also teased in this week's Detective Comics #1027. But whatever it is, just as Endless Winter is confined to December, Future State will be just for January and February, and is seemingly distinct from Generations: Shattered scheduled for December. Though Detective Comics #1027 indicates that they may have a shared cast.

The Detective Comics #1027 sh0rt story written and drawn by Dan Jurgens saw Batman's history and continuity changing from something seen as close to the current model to something closer to the proposed new DC Timeline model. Or maybe just the very original DC timeline from 1939, with Batman beginning his career, as World War II was being declared in 1939. This Batman is approached by a teched-up Kamandi from the far, far future, wing led by Booster Gold, with the word that this would continue in one thing called Future State.

Well, it looks like we'll only have to wait till January. To what extent this will or will not use any material initially prepared for the original Generations oneshots, or 5G, or whether it will be brand new originated artwork, I have no idea. Because Dan Jurgens did want to make it clear that the Detective Comics #1027 story was a brand new creation. He tweeted out;

Contrary to the errant claim of a disreputable website, my story in Detective Comics 1027 was not produced for any other title. Conceived, written and drawn for that issue only. Accuracy is hard, I know.

Fair enough, Dan. Must have been Newsarama, they're always doing stuff like that. Anyway, the Future State promo piece appears in the new digital issue of DC Connect, which can be read here.

