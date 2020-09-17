Bad Idea's First Comic Book, The Hero Trade #1 Sells For $300+ on eBay

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that one copy of The Hero Trade #1 preview listed for $300 was sold with an accepted offer of $250. Another copy already has one bid of $300 with a day to go. A third copy is, at time of writing, on $187 with 19 bids.

The Hero Trade #1 is a preview copy of what will be Bad Idea Comics first ongoing series, by Matt Kindt and David Lapham was sent to comic book retailers two to three weeks ago, pretending to be a small press title from three nobodies, asking people to order more copies. Those that did, will be getting them, those that didn't will not. This is what stores received.

With the message:

Dear comic shop, I am sending you one copy of my first self-published comic, The Hero Trade #1, free of charge. Please don't throw it away. I'd love it if you could put it on your shelf and sell it. If you would like to order more, please email us directly at theherotrade@gmail.com and include your store name/shipping address. Copies are $3 each [shipping included). Just let us know how many you'd like to order by no later than 9/13/20. Thank you in advance for your support.

Calum Johnston (no relation) tells Bleeding Cool

It's an ashcan, 16 pages of cardstock, black & white, 8 page short story that introduces the elements of The Hero Trade story and some characters, then some pages with fake bios of the creators, etc.

And he shared some of those fake biographies… meet Fuzzy Brown and Trax. Three people who don't exist.

And if all this is just too much for your little brain to take…

Good luck getting your copy…