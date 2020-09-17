Critical Role, Overwatch in Dark Horse Comics December 2020 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics have their December 2020 solicitation ready to go. Including the return of Overwatch comic books with Overwatch: Tracer — London Calling #1 from Mariko Tamaki and Babs Tarr, and Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser and Olivia Samson have a third volume of Critical Role: Vox Populi. The Eisner-nominated one-shot Post York TP expands to a graphic novel. And Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. bring us Her Fatal Hour and The Sending, the follow-up to last years' The Beast of Vargu. As well as Bill And Ted, Umbrella Academy, Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology, and so much more.

Overwatch: Tracer — London Calling #1 (of 5)

Mariko Tamaki (W), Babs Tarr (A/Variant Cover), Rachael Cohen (C), and Bengal (Cover)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Tracer's time as an Overwatch agent is up. Five years after the ratification of the Petras Act, she now tends to small-scale crimes as a part-time hero. But when a punk-rock omnic named Iggy shows Tracer the dire living conditions that have been forced upon London's omnics, Tracer becomes determined to help in any way possible—even if it puts her back in the crosshairs.

• A new series based on one of the world's most popular games, Overwatch!

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III #1 (of 6)

Matthew Mercer (W), Jody Houser (W), Olivia Samson (A), MSASSYK (C), TBD (Cover)

On sale Dec 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The good life never lasts.

After paying off their debt to Drez Vina, Vox Machina enjoy a week in Westruun's lap of luxury. But that costs coin, which has a bad habit of running out. So to keep themselves in the black (and the taverns, and the brothels) they agree to join an underground fighting ring. But before they can bash their way to cash, their attention is snagged by the case of a missing child.

Prepare to jump back into the fray with series III of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, from the New York Times bestselling team of Jody Houser (Orphan Black, Stranger Things), Olivia Samson, MSASSYK (Isola, Gotham Academy), and Ariana Maher (James Bond, Xena)!

Alien: The Original Screenplay #5 (of 5)

Cristiano Seixas (W), Guilherme Balbi (A/Cover), Candice Han (C), and Walter Simonson with Dave Stewart (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The fight for survival! Sheer terror befalls the remaining crew members as the Alien claims the ship as its feeding ground. With retaliation proving futile, the only way out is to run

Afterlift TP

Chip Zdarsky (W), Jason Loo (A/Cover), and Paris Alleyne (C)

On sale Feb 3

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

2020 EISNER AWARD WINNER FOR BEST DIGITAL SERIES!

Ride-share driver Janice Chen has enough to deal with, from annoying passengers to overbearing parents. But when she picks up a pair of mysterious passengers who are pursued by otherworldly forces, Janice realizes that her already-terrible day might be headed straight to hell. This Eisner Award–winning series from Chip Zdarsky (Sex Criminals, Daredevil) and Jason Loo (The Pitiful Human-Lizard) features car chases, demon bounty hunters, and figuring out your place in this world and the next.

Collects Afterlift #1–#5 along with all covers and a sketchbook section.

The Art of Far Cry 6 HC

Ubisoft (W/A)

On sale Feb 17

FC, 200 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

Explore the vibrant island of Yara, a nation trapped in time. Meet the country's brutal dictator, Antón Castillo, whose promise of paradise comes at a cost. Dark Horse Books and Ubisoft have joined forces to create The Art of Far Cry 6, a beautiful volume that is perfect for any fan of the Far Cry adventures. Welcome to Yara. Viva Libertad!

• The perfect companion to the video game, Far Cry: Tetra.

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition HC

BioWare (W/A)

On sale Feb 24

FC, 264 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

Expanded with hundreds of never-before-seen artworks, this new edition delves deeper than ever into the sci-fi saga that changed video games forever.

Contains extensive new material from the DLCs for all three games—including the award-winning "Lair of the Shadow Broker" from Mass Effect 2 and the fan-favorite "Citadel" from Mass Effect 3.

Experience the evolution of the aliens, planets, ships, and technology that define this iconic science- fiction universe, as the developers who brought BioWare's masterpiece to life take you from the earliest design sketches through to the meticulous final renders.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #3 (of 3)

Cavan Scott (W), Martín Túnica (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Douglas P. Lobo (Cover)

On sale Dec 23

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As the rival Vikings retaliate, the King of Stavanger and his people are vulnerable with both of their champions seeking glory elsewhere. Eivor's prize is within her reach, but will she choose the power it could bring or does her destiny lie with her kingdom? And back at the merchant's castle, Sigurd faces off with the Assassin for a more personal treasure!

Avatar: The Last Airbender—Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy TP

Faith Erin Hicks (W), Peter Wartman (A/Cover), and Adele Matera (C)

On sale Feb 17

FC, 80 pages

$12.99

TP, 6" x 9"

For some, perfection just isn't enough.

Things are looking bright at the Beifong Metalbending Academy! But after all the adventures Toph's had with Aang, Sokka, Zuko, and Katara, the whole thing feels a bit dull. Luckily, Sokka and Suki come to visit and reintroduce some familiar faces from their wandering days. And while out and about to celebrate, Toph discovers something that just might put the sparkle back in her eye . . .

Avatar: The Last Airbender—The Rift Omnibus TP

Gene Luen Yang (W) and Gurihiru (A/Cover)

On sale Feb 10

FC, 232 pages

$24.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Avatar Aang and friends honor an Air Nomad holiday that hasn't been celebrated in over one hundred years. But when cryptic visits from the spirit of Avatar Yangchen lead Aang to a refinery operating on land sacred to the Airbenders—they soon find themselves in peril as a dangerously powerful ancient spirit awakens with vengeance and destruction on its mind!

This collection of The Rift parts 1-3 is collected in a paperback omnibus, continuing the long-running official continuation of the hit Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender!

Barbalien: Red Planet #2 (of 5)

Tate Brombal (W), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), and Phil Jiminez with Dave Stewart (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 16

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With a borrowed face, shapeshifting Martian hero Barbalien explores the gay night scene and a buried part of himself. But his fractured identity takes another hit when he comes into conflict with his new friends, his fellow police officers, and the murderous lunatic who followed him to Earth.

• Origin story for Barbalien.

• Art by Gabriel Hernández Walta (New Mutants, X-Men)!

The official prequel series to the upcoming film!

Bill & Ted Are Doomed #4 (of 4)

Evan Dorkin (W/Cover), Roger Langridge (A/C), and Benjamin Dewey (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The evil metal band Vile Empire unleashes a horde of chaotic trolls to destroy Bill and Ted, while back in San Dimas, the Stations and robots form a plan to try to save their friends. But can help arrive in time to save our most harried heroes, not to mention our totally excellent universe?

Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition Volume 2 HC

Hiroaki Samura (W/A)

On sale Feb 17

b&w, 536 pages

$49.99

HC, 7" x 10"

A young survivor continues her quest across feudal Japan to avenge the murder of her parents, joined by her seemingly immortal protector. The eccentric Ittö-ryü sword school carves a path to Edo castle, led by the bloodthirsty Anotsu. They don't know that the deadly Mugai-ryü has formed—with the sole purpose of destroying Anotsu's clan! Relentless and shocking, Blade takes Edo-era samurai action and combines it with modernist street idioms to create a style and mood like no other work of graphic fiction.

Collects Blade of the Immortal volumes 4 to 6 in the original serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.

Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #3 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tyler Crook (A/Cover), and John McCrea with Mike Spicer (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 30

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Forced by cosmic powers to watch eternity unfold simultaneously, a dazed Colonel Weird wanders dazed through the counter-culture movement of the '60s, his own origins, and a murder investigation, struggling to find a way out of the pattern.

The Complete Emily the Strange: All Things Strange TP

Various (W/A)

On sale Feb 10

FC, 432 pages

$29.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Pop culture phenomenon Emily the Strange returns!

Emily is not your ordinary thirteen-year-old girl—she's got a razor-sharp wit as dark as her jet-black hair, a posse of moody black cats, and famous friends in very odd places! The Complete Emily the Strange: All Things Strange collects all three volumes of Emily the Strange in a brand-new paperback! It's a perfect time to be strange.

Cuphead Volume 2: Cartoon Chronicles & Calamities TP

Zack Keller (W) Lauren Affe (C), and Shawn Dickinson (A/Cover)

On sale Feb 17

FC, 72 pages

$10.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Our plucky heroes return in this brand-new collection of adventures starring Cuphead, Mugman, and now Ms. Chalice! The trio can't seem to catch a break as they find themselves in a plethora of peculiar positions and side stories in the all-cartoon magical wonderworld of the Inkwell Isles! This original graphic novel features fresh new tales, all authentically drawn to match the glorious and vintage animation style of Cuphead!

Curtiss Hill TP

Pau (W/A/Cover)

On sale Feb 24

FC, 88 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Curtiss Hill is a millionaire, philanthropist, and famed dog-racecar driver. On the day before the biggest race of the season, his cat-engineer has gone missing! With his rival planning to steal the race, a photojournalist hot on his tail, and a civil war between the cats and dogs beginning to escalate, Curtiss must uncover the truth behind the sudden disappearance of his friend in a race for life, liberty, and freedom!

• From renowned Spanish writer and artist Pau (The Atlas and Axis Saga, Baboon!)!

New series based on the highly anticipated game!

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #4 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Miguel Valderrama (A/Cover), and Jason Wordie (C)

On sale Dec 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The horde of gang members sees no end as the attempt to extract Apex grows more deadly in a blaze of gunfire and slashing blades. But the mission takes a shocking turn when the prestigious criminal client takes matters into his own hand s and Nadia must relive the trauma of the past.

Cyberpunk 2077

Dark Horse and CD PROJEKT RED partner once again for the latest additions to our figure line for the highly-anticipated game of Cyberpunk 2077.

On sale Feb 17

Jackie Welles Figure

Jackie is a former member of the Valentino gang and is driven by friendship, loyalty and family ties. He becomes a companion for the protagonist, V, early in the game and will be a much-needed muscle when dealing with all the dangers and intrigue of Night City. This solid Jackie figure stands a bit above the rest at approximately 9.75" tall on the Samurai base, and features his signature tattoos, Samurai jacket, and golden guns.

Figure is approximately 9.75" tall on the Samurai Base.

$49.99

Female V Figure

This version of V, is the female alternative to Male V, the player-controlled protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077. Our highly detailed version features the V that you as a player start with in the game in her shiny high heeled boots, Samurai Jacket, and smart rifle ready for action.

Figure is approximately 8.5" tall on the Samurai Base.

$49.99

Disney Beauty and the Beast: The Story of the Movie in Comics HC

Bobbi J.G. Weiss (W), Colleen Doran (P), Dave Hunt (I), and Jo Meugniot (C)

On sale Feb 24

FC, 56 pages

$10.99

HC, 6" x 9"

See how love transforms the heart of a monster in this retelling of the Oscar®-winning animated fairytale classic.

A young selfish prince is transformed into a hideous beast by an enchantress. The only hope to break the spell is to love and be loved. When the Beast meets Belle their relationship begins with anger and fear, but soon turns to understanding and compassion as they develop a connection. Love is about more than just appearances in this romantic fairytale.

Disney Tangled: The Story of the Movie in Comics HC

Alessandro Ferrari (W), Cristina Giorgilli (A), Francesco Abrignani (A), Angela Capolupo (C), Mara Damiani (C), and Giuseppe Fontana (C)

On sale Feb 10

FC, 56 pages

$10.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Experience the magic and charm of Rapunzel in this graphic novel retelling of Disney Tangled. Locked away from the world in a tower, Rapunzel yearns for freedom and adventure. In a chance encounter, she meets a bandit who becomes an unlikely partner. Together, they make their way to the kingdom where they discover Rapunzel's true identity and find that dreams do come true!

Dragon Age: The First Five Graphic Novels TP

Various (W/A)

On sale Feb 17

FC, 448 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In Bioware's dark fantasy world of Thedas there are those who are willing to sacrifice their humanity for wealth and power, and those who will die to protect innocent people from them. Empires approach open conflict, assassins lurk in every shadow, and dark forces aim to throw the land into chaos. Heroes will arise from the most unlikely of places to face the darkness approaching.

Collects Dragon Age: The Silent Grove #1-#6, Dragon Age: Those Who Speak #1-#3, Dragon Age: Until We Sleep #1-#3, Dragon Age: Magekiller #1-#5, and Dragon Age: Knight Errant #1-#5.

Final Fantasy XV Official Works HC and Ltd. Ed. HC

Square Enix (W)

On sale Feb 10

FC, 208 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

On sale Feb 10

FC, 208 pages

$199.99

HC, 8" x 12"

Final Fantasy XV's world of Eos is filled with wonderous scenery, larger-than-life creatures, diverse cultures, and treacherous foes. Experience hundreds of pieces of detailed design work composed lovingly for fans of the unique sci-fi fantasy world. This volume collects complex lore, insightful commentary, comprehensive data, and dazzling concept art, all beautifully bound and richly detailed hardcover!

• The limited edition is housed in a meticulously designed case, with a special acrylic art display, as well as a weathered journal just like the Lover's Notebook used by Noctis and Luna!

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Her Fatal Hour and the Sending

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), Tiernen Trevallion (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

Gone, but not forgotten!

Years after Hellboy's ill-fated tangle with the Beast of Vargu, the Romani women who helped him need that debt repaid. Claimed by a demon in a romance gone wrong, the younger woman reaches out to Hellboy through the power of a familiar old puppet, and a supernatural confrontation full of magic and mayhem ensures! In a second short story, Hellboy goes head to head with a phantom who is looking for an object completely unknown to the living people the ghost is terrorizing.

Master of horror Mike Mignola is joined by artist extraordinaire Tiernen Trevallion and award-winning colorist Dave Stewart to bring you the follow-up to smash Hellboy hit "The Beast of Vargu"!

The Legend of Korra: The Art of the Animated Series-Book One: Air HC and Deluxe HC

Michael Dante DiMartino (W), Bryan Konietzko (W/Cover), and Joaquim Dos Santos (W)

On sale Feb 17

FC, 144 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

On sale Feb 17

FC, 144 pages

$79.99

Deluxe HC, 9" x 12"

Go behind the scenes of the animated series Legend of Korra Book One: Air—created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko—the smash-hit sequel to their blockbuster show Avatar: The Last Airbender!

Reprinted just in time for the anniversary of the series that stole our hearts, this handsome hardcover contains hundreds of art pieces created during the development of the show's first season. Featuring creator commentary from DiMartino and Konietzko, this is an intimate look inside the creative process that brought the mystical world of bending and a new generation of heroes to life!

• The special deluxe-edition hardcover contains the same incredible art pieces and commentary as the standard edition book, but it also includes a brand-new slipcase, commemorative lithograph with portfolio, and a special front cover!

Norse Mythology #3

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A/Cover), Mike Mignola (A), Jerry Ordway (A), Dave Stewart (C), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

On Loki's suggestion, the gods of Asgard make a deal with a master builder to build a great wall—and the price is great: Freya, the sun, and the moon are at stake, and it seems like the gods may lose the bet.

The Orville #4 Heroes (Part 2 of 2)

David A. Goodman (W) David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A storybook hero appears surprisingly real when she arrives to liberate the peaceful Okudum from their Nazh overlords. But heroism requires sacrifice, and the price of freedom may prove costly indeed—for the people of this world and the crew of the Orville.

• Written by The Orville executive producer David A. Goodman!

Plants vs. Zombies: Constructionary Tales HC

Paul Tobin (W), Jesse Hamm (A), Heather Breckel (C), and Ron Chan (Cover)

On sale Feb 3

FC, 88 pages

$10.99

HC, 6" x 9"

A behind-the-scenes look at the secret schemes and craziest contraptions concocted by the bizarre Zomboss, leader of the zombie army, as he proudly leads around a film crew from the Zombie Broadcasting Network. Crazy Dave has some silly schemes and convoluted contraptions of his own to protect Neighborville's citizens. With his niece Patrice, neighborhood hero Nate Timely, and his own army of powerful plants and strange inventions, Dave's ready to counter any frightening invasion that Zomboss can think up! Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin teams up with artist Jesse Hamm for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies graphic-novel adventure!

The Eisner-nominated one-shot expands to graphic novel!

Post York TP

James Romberger (W/A/Cover)

On sale Feb 24

b&w, 112 pages

$17.99

TP, 6 5/8" x 9"

The polar ice caps have melted, and New York City is flooded beyond recognition. An independent loner, along with his cat and only friend, struggles to live another day in this makeshift community, populated mostly by outsiders like himself while the depraved elite thrive ruthlessly on the outskirts. But his world is disrupted when he encounters both a mysterious woman and a trapped blue whale. Will they be each other's salvation. . . or destruction?

Experimentally told and unequivocally told, Post York contains bonus materials including an environmental fact sheet, afterword, full-color art section, and more.

James Romberger is a cartoonist, fine artist and artist of the graphic novels 7 Miles a Second, The Late Child and Other Animals, Bronx Kill and Aaron and Ahmed.

"James Romberger . . . is in the highest horror-comics tradition" – The New York Times Book Review

Soon to be a SyFy live action series!

Resident Alien: Your Ride's Here #2 (of 6)

Peter Hogan (W) and Steve Parkhouse (A/C/Cover)

On sale Dec 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Harry's been stranded in small town Patience, Washington, pretending to be a human doctor for so long, he's actually managed to build some relationships with the locals. Brad and Amanda's wedding day draws near, Dan is concerned about Harry's safety, and a sinister federal agent pretending to be a new Patience resident visits Harry's clinic for a checkup!

"One of the most charming and wonderful comics being published today." –Jeff Lemire

• Another mysterious chapter from a critically acclaimed comics team.

Spy Island #4 (of 4)

Chelsea Cain (W), Lia Miternique (Cover and Variant Cover), Elise McCall (A), and Rachelle Rosenberg (C)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Super spy Nora Freud is just like the rest of us: fit, stylish, sardonic, devilishly attractive, annoyingly smart, and maybe, possibly, a tiny bit imperfect? Could Nora's family baggage be key to identifying the recent fauna agitation in the Bermuda Triangle? Nah. It probably has something to do with the super villain in the underwater sea lab.

This issue is the THRILLING conclusion of this limited series.

Stephen McCranie's Space Boy Volume 9 TP

Stephen McCranie (W/A/Cover)

On sale Feb 24

FC, 216 pages

$10.99

TP, 6" x 9"

After surviving the attack at the school, Oliver and Amy return to the dance to try and take comfort in the safety of numbers. Little do they know, a rogue agent of the FCP is closing in on them with a bomb that can disconnect everyone at the school—and she's not afraid to get her hands a little dirty.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons #2 (of 4)

Jody Houser (W), Jim Zub (W), Diego Galindo (A), MsassyK (C), Anna Dittmann (Variant Cover), David Michael Beck (Variant Cover), Max Dunbar (Variant Cover), and E. M. Gist (Cover)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99ß

Miniseries

With Will "the Wise" rescued from the Upside Down, the party is finally back together again, but each kid has been affected by their struggle to save their town from real monsters. Mike strives to get Will and the others back into Dungeons & Dragons with the hope that they can find some normalcy in playing their favorite game.

Stranger Things: Science Camp #4 (of 4)

Jody Houser (W), Edgar Salazar (P), Keith Champagne (I), Marissa Louise (C), Viktor Kalvachev (Cover), and Sebastian Piriz (Variant Cover), and Pius Bak (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 30

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The science-focused summer camp Dustin is attending has been besieged by a sinister figure wearing a menacing Einstein mask. While the camp counselors themselves debate what to do to keep the kids safe, Dustin and Suzie round up a crew of kids to get to the bottom of the mystery and protect themselves!

Gerard Way! Shaun Simon! Gabriel Bá!

Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look like Death #4 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), I.N.J. Culbard (A/Variant Cover), Gabriel Bá (Cover), and James Harren (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 23

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The Hollywood Gods reveal why the once-famous Vivian Clarke was blacklisted, and Klaus sees a side of Vivian that scares even him. Business is booming at the underground vampire amusement park—funhouse mirrors don't really work for the undead, but the bobbing-for-apples-in-blood-station is a hit. The vampire chimp boss discovers that Klaus could serve him better alive than dead.

• Séance gets his own miniseries!

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #3 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), Leonardo Romero (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), Becky Cloonan (Variant Cover), and Andrew MacLean (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After finding their final missing member, the reassembled Killjoys exterminating team have a shootout with an enemy gang and discover a bizarre authoritarian scheme from their corporate adversaries.

• From Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance.

• The original inspiration for My Chemical Romance's Danger Days!

The Witcher: Fading Memories #2 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Amad Mir (A), Hamidreza Sheykh (C), Evan Cagle (Cover), and Jeremy Wilson (Variant Cover)

On sale Dec 30

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The mayoress of Badreine promises her townsfolk that Geralt will solve the Foglet crisis before another child is stolen. As he receives disturbing visions of the events on the day the boy was taken, Geralt gleans information about the most recently kidnapped boy from his mourning mother.

• Explore the world of The Witcher beyond the games!

• A brand-new series featuring the game's iconic protagonist, Geralt!

Now a Netflix original series!

The World of Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 2 HC

Jeff Lemire (W), Ray Fawkes (W), Wilfredo Torres (A), Matt Kindt (A), Dave Stewart (C), Sharlene Kindt (C), and Dean Ormston (Cover)

On sale Feb 10

FC, 296 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 12"

Far in the future of Black Hammer, a collection of superheroes, inspired by the legendary heroes of Black Hammer Farm, must band together to save the planet from an authoritarian regime.

During the Golden Age of superheroes, an elite Air Force crew called the Black Hammer Squadron bands together to combat the Nazis, a host of occult threats, and their ultimate aerial warrior the Ghost Hunter.

Collects The Quantum Age and Black Hammer '45 in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more!