WildCATS' Zealot Meets Angel Breaker – And Wants Her Sword Back

Angel Breaker – also known as The Demon's Shadow – was created by Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter. Her first appearance was in Batman #122, as a member of Talia Al Ghul's League Of Assassins. But it turns out she has a hidden history – and not just the one with Black Canary. She has links to the Wildstorm side of DC Comics as well.

Gossip coming out of MCM London Comic Con this weekend is that Angel Breaker will be revealed to have strong ties to WildCATS character Zealot, created by Brandon Choi and Jim Lee, and studied with her, learning the way of the Coda. But also Angel Breaker's sword, which returns energies directed towards it, was stolen from Zealot – it was originally hers.

Zealot obviously wants her sword back. While Angel Breaker wants training from the best and brightest of the DC Universe… and from Wildstorm as well. Expect more Angel Breaker from Josh Williamson soon.

Starting with the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special at the end of November. A 100 page-volume that will reprint stories from the WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years volume as well as brand new stories, looking at what Wildstorm will be going forward. And maybe check out some other Wildstorm gossip if you are in the mood.

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JIM LEE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee

Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Brandon Choi, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Ed Brisson and others Art by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Bryan Hitch, Brett Booth, and others In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!–short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022