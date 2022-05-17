Angel Breaker And Black Canary Have A Hidden History (Spoilers)

Angel Breaker time! This is the classic way to establish a brand new character as being an important part of the wider continuity in which you are working. Establish a long-standing butpreviously unspoken relationship with another major character of that continuity. They did it with Cable, they did it with Wolverine, they did it with Ghost-Maker, now they are doing it with Angel Breaker. Newly appeared as part of Talia Ghul's Demon's Shadow group of assassins being used to take down Deathstroke for allegedly murdering her father Ra's Al Ghul, with a cameo and full appearance in previous issues of Batman and Robin as part of the Shadow War crossover. But now? It turns out that she is well known to the Black Canary.

Turns out that they are on first name terms. Or at least from Angel Breaker's side that is.

And we also get a better angle on just what Angel Breaker's powers are.

Attack-absorbing-and-returning weaponry, so someone has to attack her before she is able to use its powers. Might have a not-walking, not-talking weapon of deterrent there… and also citing Angel Breaker is a student of sorts of the Black Canary as well.

Not bringing an apple for teacher today however…

SHADOW WAR ZONE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Written by Joshua Williamson, Ed Brisson, Stephanie Phillips and Nadia Shammas Art by Otto Schmidt, Ann Maulina, Mike Bowden and Others A special issue that showcases the spread and impact of the Shadow War on the DCU! Talia al Ghul has put out a hit on anyone who has ever worked with Deathstroke—and that includes Black Canary! Where has Luke Fox been? Talia is sick of watching from the sidelines and joins the battle herself! Also featuring the new villain Angel Breaker! What is her connection to Ghost-Maker?

Retail: $5.99