Wildstorm Gets Into Bed With The DC Universe With WildCATS #1

Bleeding Cool has been telling you how DC Comics will be integrating the Wildstorm characters further into the DC Universe. We've looked at a new Stormwatch taking over the Justice League Watchtower, Zealot from WildCATS getting her sword back from Batman's Angel Breaker, Jack Hawksmoor kicking off City Boy, Midnighter & Apollo returning for Dark Crisis #7 next month, and now a new WildCATS #1 – with a new acronym,Wild Crisis Aversion Tactical Squad/ Even as a Crisis is actually taking place. So, not very successful with their first mission.

So the HALO building is now in Star City, rather than Gotham,. to get out of Batman and Bruce Wayne's face. If only they knew. We also have the return of Clark's Bar.

In the Wildstorm Universe, Clark's Bar was staffed by the Golden Age Superman in disguise. Not so much now. But we do get an integration of the DCeased world into the whole Mish-Mash.

With Cole Cash, Grifter, accused of the murder of all manner of DC Comics villains. That's always the best way to get integrated to a universe, just kill everyone you can and you'll n=make all the friends and enemies you'll ever need. Talking of which..

Today sees the beginning of the WildCATS/Rogue State signing tour from Matthew Rosenberg and Matteo Pizzolo across the United States, with seventeen signings across twelve days…. are they coming to a town near you?

WILDC.A.T.S. #1

Spinning from the pages of BATMAN comes the senses-shattering new series! The HALO Corporation has gathered a motley crew of operatives, led by Cole "Grifter" Cash, who are going to make the world a better place…no matter who they have to kill! Working in the shadows of the DC Universe, this new covert team has been tasked with gathering an elite group of scientists for the first phase of their plan…but the 'Cats mysterious leader, Void, might have other plans!

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22