City Boy's First Appearance is in Wildstorm 30th, Not Lazarus Planet

The solicitation for Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn one-shot out in January 2023, as part of the DC Comics magical crisis event, reveals that "ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and this surge of fantastical power will affect the DC Universe forevermore! In Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, we'll explore corners of the planet newly awakened and primed to restore some heroes and villains long forgotten! With the help of Nightwing, can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it?"

You may have to wait until then to find out. But as for new hero City Boy? Gossip coming out of MCM London Comic Con this weekend is that his first appearance will be, instead, in the upcoming Wildstorm 30th Anniversary one-shot. out from DC Comics at the end of November. A 100 page-volume that will reprint stories from the WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years volume as well as brand new stories, looking at what Wildstorm will be going forward.

City Boy is a character who magically manipulates the cities around him in a similar fashion to Jack Hawksmoor of The Authority. And the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special will see the two collide in a story by the character's creators Grek Pak and Minkyu Yung. Expect them to be telling the story of City Boy and Nightwing in Lazarus Planet.

We may learn a little more Wildstorm-At-DC comic book gossip later today. I'll set up a tag for that purpose as and when it comes in.

LAZARUS PLANET LEGENDS REBORN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR D MINKYU JUNG CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Minkyu Jung

NEW FRIENDS…NEW FOES…NEW LEGENDS! Written by Alex Segura, Greg Pak, Alex Paknadel, and Dennis Culver. Art by Clayton Henry, Chris Mitten, Minkyu Jung, and Jesus Merino. Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and this surge of fantastical power will affect the DC Universe forevermore! In Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, we'll explore corners of the planet newly awakened and primed to restore some heroes and villains long forgotten! With the help of Nightwing, can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it? Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven? How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City? And will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host? Not if Harley Quinn has anything to say about it!

Retail: $5.99 Initial Due Date: 11/23/2022 FOC Date: 1/8/2023 In-Store Date: 1/31/2023

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JIM LEE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee

Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Brandon Choi, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Ed Brisson and others Art by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Bryan Hitch, Brett Booth, and others In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!–short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022