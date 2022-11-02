Will A New DC Comics Stormwatch Take The Justice League's HQ

Stormwatch was created by current DC Comics publisher Jim Lee, for his Wildstorm company when they were publishing through Image Comics back in March 1993. Which means its 30th anniversary is coming up. And with Wildstorm finding new purpose at DC Comics, it is time for a revival and reintegration into the DC Universe.

A covert superhero action team. Stormwatch was run by a United Nations body, overseen by a satellite called Skywatch and its director, the Weatherman, Henry Bendix. The series ran for a few years before Warren Ellis and Tom Raney took over the series, with artist Bryan Hitch joining. This introduced a new Stormwatch team, with predecessors killed off in an WildCATS/Aliens crossover. The team reformed as The Authority, free from any kind of control, and went out to change superhero comic books, and subsequent comic book films from Marvel and DC, forever.

We have recently had a revived Authority in the Superman books, alongside characters Midnighter and Apollo. Henry Bendis has returned as a Superman villain, head of his own country experimenting in super soldiers, Gamorra. But what of Stormwatch?

Gossip coming out of MCM London Comic Con this weekend is that, in the wake of the recent supposed death of the Justice League, that Director Bones of the DEO, and former Stormwatch member Winter – Nikolas Kamarov, an ex-Russian Spetznaz officer and an energy absorber, are going to set up a new Stormwatch on their abandoned satellite station. And planning a proactive superhero force to do what the Justice League won't do, go where the Justice League won't go. And who will be joining Winter? I am told to expect the following

Shado from the Green Arrow books.

Victoria N'Gengi, or Flint, former member of Stormwatch and invulnerable.

Ravager, or Rose Wilson, the daughter of Deathstroke

Core – Pavlov Stutka, a new Ukrainian character.

Peacekeeper 01 – Sean Mahoney, the corrupt policeman-turned-hero of Arkham on A-Day in Batman and now a cyborg on the loose.

And the return of Stormwatch character, The Eminence Of Blades, or Harry Tanner. No me neither, he won't last long.

No Midnight & Apollo, they will be far too busy in Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 to have time to worry with Stormwatch.

But what will the Justice League say when they come back? Well, they have plans to deal with Superman, but look for Ed Brisson and Mike Henderson to start asking these questions, starting with the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special at the end of November. A 100 page-volume that will reprint stories from the WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years volume as well as brand new stories, looking at what Wildstorm will be going forward. And maybe check out some other Wildstorm gossip if you are in the mood.

