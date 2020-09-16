Will Amazing Spider-Man Lead Into The Reckoning War Too? (Spoilers)

Spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man: The Sins Of Norman Osborn ahead. But why? Dan Slott may not be writing the Amazing Spider-Man anymore. But might he have left a few things behind intending to tie into his planned Reckoning War? Bleeding Cool asked if Dan Slott was bringing back his Reckoning War storyline that he was proposing around twenty years ago, got teased in a number of books, most prominently She-Hulk, but never came to fruition. Slott promised something that would have a major impact on the Marvel Universe, something he always claimed for The Reckong War as well, something that would be centred on She-Hulk but also involving The Watcher, the Fantastic Four, Gauntlet, Iron Man, Southpaw and many more. Gauntlet recently reappeared in Slott's Iron Man series as well.

And how his writing on Fantastic Four, Empyre and Iron Man might be setting this up again, with Gauntlet appearing in his Iron Man comic, She-Hulk becoming very important to Empyre and getting her own spin-off, Empyre: Fantastic Four Fallout ending with the Watcher telling us there would be a reckoning, and a similar line used for the upcoming Fantastic Four #25 in October.

"There Shall Come a Reckoning" A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR! Do NOT miss it! This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family! Who is the HELMSMAN? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is VICTORIOUS in New York-and what will that mean for the HUMAN TORCH? All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR!

One character that Dan Slott created when he worked on the Amazing Spider-Man was Mister Negative, with Phil Jimenez, back in 2017. who named himself Martin Li after someone who died on his ship. We never knew who he really was. He gained powers of Darkforce and Lightforce control after being experimented on in the same way that created Cloak and Dagger. This created two personalities in him, one who was a benevolent philanthropist, the other a ruthless crime boss, with powers to corrupt others.

He makes an appearance in today's Amazing Spider-Man: The Sins Of Norman Osborn byNick Spencer and Federico Vincentini. NAnd Norman is being quite the dick as Spider-Man is trying to save him from the Sin-Eater.

He is seeking out the Sin-Eater to remove his powers and absolve him of his actions, presumably as the mobster boss rather than the philanthropic side of his nature. And the Sin-Eater does so.

And that's when we get a flashback through all of Dan Slott's stories with Mister Negative, and a final line from Sin-Eater.

Was that a sly reference to Dan Slott? Or something planted to be picked up on going forward? Will a Mister-Negative-powered Sin-Eater, or a powerless Negative Man be a factor? Fantastic Four #25 will be out in October…

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200606

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vincentini (CA) Ryan Ottley

• The Sin-Eater has leveled up thanks to Kindred, and his evil plan is WORKING – New York City is on fire at its own hand, Ravencroft is under siege and Spider-Man seems to be the only one who knows right from wrong anymore.

• He certainly can't look for help from Ravencroft's chief administrator, NORMAN OSBORN, whose past will haunt both himself and Spider-Man!

• So Spidey calls his Amazing friends Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Girl and Madame Web in to help. The Order of the Web is born.

Rated TIn Shops: Sep 16, 2020

SRP: $4.99