Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Hush 2, jim lee

Will Batman And The Joker Betray Jason Todd In Hush 2? Spoilers…

Will Batman and The Joker betray former Robin, Jason Todd, in Hush 2? Batman #158 and Batman #159 Spoilers...

Article Summary Batman #158 dives into a new Hush storyline by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee with dangerous alliances in 'H2SH'.

Joker's torture by Hush echoes past traumatic events, hinting at unresolved tensions within the Batverse.

Leslie Thompkins reemerges as a key figure, challenging Batman's moral decisions regarding the Joker.

Hush 2 teases betrayal, tension in the Batfamily, and potential dire consequences for Gotham City.

This week, DC Comics publishes Batman #158 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair. It also includes an ashcan for the subsequent Batman #159, kicking off the Hush 2 or H2SH storyline, a sequel to the original from the same creative team quite some time ago. But other storylines may be revisited. Spoilers, big spoilers, for both. Both will be published tomorrow, or tonight for stores doing launch parties!

As the Joker meets Silence and is taken to Hush's lair, though missing something very important.

His own clown shoes, painted purple across the stitching…

And while being tortured by Hush, possibly ripping out the Joker's tongue, still flapping his feet around the place. And in doing so, reminding us of The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland… where Jim Gordon was tortured in a fairground…

And in Hush 2, Batman also comes to a fairground, with figures looking just like Jim Gordon…

The shoe was seen as a ticket to the show…

Though last time he actually got a ticket. He bursts through the Hall Of Mirrors…

…just as he did in The Killing Joke as well.

But this time, Batman comes up close with Hush having film of the events of The Killing Joke as well as Death In The Family.

Leaving Batman with the battered, tortured, bleeding and dying body of the Joker. And a challenge… what would he do? Batman #159 knows of course…

As he seems to see Joker as the killer of his parents, Tim Burton style…

But he takes the body of the Joker somewhere, to someone who may have a unique perspective… one Leslie Thompkins. Created by Dennis O'Neil and Dick Giordano for Detective Comics back in 1976 as a close friend and medical colleague of Thomas Wayne, surrogate parent to Bruce Wayne, now reinvented as the first to comfort Bruce Wayne after his parents' murder….

…and a renowned medical professional who has dedicated her considerable skills toward helping Gotham City's less fortunate.

And that means, in this case, the Joker. What is left of him, anyway.

Who looks like he has problems of the heart and of the hip…

But with both shoes off, we see that the Joker does paint his toenails?

But it seems that someone has a problem with what Batman is doing here…

Might this be down to a certain person being on the cover? Someone who might not take kindly to the Joker getting the best medical treatment that Gotham has to offer? Could this be the Death of the Batfamily?

BATMAN #158 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED SEQUEL TO THE SMASH-HIT STORYLINE! Jeph Loeb! Jim Lee! An all-new epic saga begins here. Hush returns! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2025 BATMAN #159 LAUNCH PARTY ASHCAN BUNDLE OF 25 (NET)

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee

DC offers a Batman #159 ashcan previewing April's second chapter of "Batman: H2SH," providing an exclusive, pulse-pounding 12-page sneak peek of the next can't-miss installment! In-Store Date: 03/26/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!