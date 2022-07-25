Will Batman Incorporated Investigate The Murder Of Catwoman's Father?

Ed Brisson and John Timms are bringing us a new Batman Incorporated from DC Comics in October, spinning out of recent Batman activity – with Lex Luthor having funded the network in Bruce Wayne's absence, and now Ghost-Maker taking change with Clowm Hunter under his wing. But what's going on? The solicitation states "someone from Ghost-Maker and Batman's recent past is brutally murdered", and we have some inked art pages which didn't get shown off at San Diego Comic-Con.

By the signing of the police as GARDA, this comic is set in the Republic Of Ireland. With the new Knight, the Batman of Briain, making her entrance. I wonder how the politics will play out there? But the victim of the crime scene appears to be a murdered Irish man, in some way involved with rock or punk music, his body strung up in a small concert hall. Anyone want to make a guess who?

Here is the Bleeding Cool guess, not based on any inside information, just from the pages and solicitations released. This is Brian Kyle, the Irish-American father of Selina Kyle.

Who died from drink when Selina was young.

Just a guess but it fits what information we have. And this was a reboot or two ago.Maube Brian Kyle didn't die? And has now? And it might just be sending a message to Batman, and it may be a murder that Batman may have a personal stake in…

Batman Incorporated was created by Grant Morrison, Cameron Stewart and Frazer Irving for Batman and Robin #16 in 2010, but soon span off into its own series, by Morrison and Yanick Paquette, that saw the concept of Batman around the world franchised to lots of cities that needed it, each getting their own local Batman, with a support network from Wayne Enterprises. It created a number of new characters for membership as well as using some international characters from throughout Batman's historical past, whether part of current DC canon or not. Caught between the DC Universe rebooting with the New 52, certain characters had to be removed from the series, and was relaunched in 2012 with a new #1 by Morrison and Chris Burnham.

Recently, the concept returned in the Batman ongoing comic book, with Lex Luthor having taken over the operation. Seizing it back, Batman has now put the abrasive-but-rich Ghost-Maker in charge of the operation, with Clown Hunter at his side, and this is the series that will be published, including a new character to debut in the upcoming Batman Annual.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:50 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

From the pages of Batman comes an all-new, all-exciting adventure for Ghost-Maker and his Batman Incorporated team! The team's trust issues and detective skills are immediately put to the test when someone from Ghost-Maker and Batman's recent past is brutally murdered…Is this an isolated event, sending a message to the two? Or is this the start of something darker and more sinister? (Hint—it's sinister and dark!)

The all-star creative team of Ed Brisson and John Timms chart a new future for Batman Incorporated in this exciting new ongoing series, loaded with adventure, excitement, and amazing new members and villains!