CBR Exclusively Reveals Batman Incorporated Story From A Week Ago

CBR is challenging The Hollywood Reporter over its new definition of the word "exclusive" when they state that they can "can exclusively reveal that DC is launching a new Batman Incorporated series from writer Ed Brisson and artist John Timms this October."

A week ago Bleeding Cool reported "DC Comics will be publishing a new Batman Incorporated series in either October or November 2022" and that it would be spinning out of the upcoming Batman Annual by Ed Brisson and John Timms.

CBR of course used to publish my weekly rantings as Lying In The Gutters which would later become Bleeding Cool at Avatar Press. You don't think they're doing this on purpose, do you?

Batman Incorporated was created by Grant Morrison, Cameron Stewart and Frazer Irving for Batman and Robin #16 in 2010, but soon span off into its own series, by Morrison and Yanick Paquette, that saw the concept of Batman around the world franchised to lots of cities that needed it, each getting their own local Batman, with a support network from Wayne Enterprises. It created a number of new characters for membership as well as using some international characters from throughout Batman's historical past, whether part of current DC canon or not. Caught between the DC Universe rebooting with the New 52, certain characters had to be removed from the series, and was relaunched in 2012 with a new #1 by Morrison and Chris Burnham.

Recently, the concept returned in the Batman ongoing comic book, with Lex Luthor having taken over the operation. Seizing it back, Batman has now put the abrasive-but-rich Ghost-Maker in charge of the operation, with Clown Hunter at his side, and this is the series that will be published, including a new character to debut in the upcoming Batman Annual.

Following the events of the Abyss story arc, Batman has now tasked Ghost-Maker to finance and lead Batman Inc.! First order of business for the new management? Clean up a huge mess Luthor created in Chechnya…but is this new group ready to face fearsome new threat the Gray Wolf? And prepare yourself for the evolution of Clownhunter!

