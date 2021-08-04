Will DC Comics Give Us A Clockwork Orange Joker Figure For Christmas?

Yesterday's Suicide Squad: Get Joker gave us a brand new look for The Joker, as the Suicide Squad have him in their sights, only for him to flip the script and go for Amanda Waller himself.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1

All dressed up like Malcolm McDowell and The Droogs in Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of A Clockwork Orange.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1

As well as referencing "ultraviolence" and reprising the violent assault, torture and rape scene in the movie, while Alex singing "Singing In The Rain", But for The Joker and his similarly dressed henchmen's brutal display of violence, he chooses "Blame It On The Rain" by Milli Vanilli.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1

As well as A Clockwork Orange, the bludgeoning of Amanda Waller also references the death of Jason Todd in the eighties' Batman comics, A Death In The Family. With a similar result.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1

The death of Amanda Waller – the Suicide Squad has offered promised death to its participants, but never to Amanda Waller before. Those picking up the comic after seeing The Suicide Squad may get quite a shock coming. But this is not the only A Clockwork Orange reference made by Warners this year – bizarrely The Droogs also appeared in Space Jam 2. 

Space Jam 2 screencap

Pointed out in the trailer, they remained in the movie itself. So if Warners is okay with that, how will they feel about a Joker action figure or statue in that get-up as well? And how many people would buy it?

