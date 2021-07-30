Major Amanda Waller Shocker In Suicide Squad: Get Joker (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool made headlines with our earlier report on the upcoming Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1 by Brian Azzarello, Alex Maleev and Matt Hollingsworth, published by DC Comics alongside the release of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. In which, Wild Dog is revealed to have led the insurrection on the Capitol on the 6tth of January, much to the disdain of the character's creators Max Allen Collins and Terry Beatty. But as we said at the time, that was only one of the shocks the comic book would be delivering. And you will really need your spoiler blinkers on for this one.

The Suicide Squad has been tasked with capturing The Joker, with Jason Todd, the Robin that the Joker murderered, taken out of prison where he was incarcerated for his own homicides, and offered freedom for taking down The Joker by Amanda Waller.

However, as ever, The Joker stays one step ahead of his pursuers.

And in full A Clockwork Orange cosplay, the Joker takes on Amanda Waller one-on-on.

However, rather than singing "Singing In The Rain", as part of his and his similarly dressed henchmen's brutal display of violence, he chooses "Blame It On The Rain" by Milli Vanilli.

With a scene specifically drawn to seemingly resemble both the rape and torture scenes in A Clockwork Orange, and also the death of Jason Todd in the eighties' Batman comics, A Death In The Family.

It's a bizarre combination, that gets as bloody as it can be.

And courtesy of DC Comics, Brian Azzarello, Alex Maleev and Matt Hollingsworth, we now have a new Death In The Family.

The death of Amanda Waller – the Suicide Squad has offered promised death to its participants, but never to Amanda Waller before. Those picking up the comic after seeing The Suicide Squad may get quite a shock coming.

SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #1 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX MALEEV (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth (CA) Alex Maleev

Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Eisner Award-winning art legend Alex Maleev (Batman: No Man's Land) collaborate for the first time in this three-issue, oversize, Prestige plus format Suicide Squad series pitting Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more of DC's most villainous criminals against The Joker. When Task Force X's Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman's greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight's former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror.

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 8/3/2021 SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #2 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX MALEEV (MR)

(W) Briaz Azzarello (A) Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth (CA) Alex Maleev

After turning the tables on the Suicide Squad, The Joker gained control of the device that could detonate the bomb implanted in each of the team members' heads. Now forced to do The Joker's bidding, Red Hood, Harley, and the rest of Task Force X find themselves hunted by a newly formed Squad with a single mission: kill the previous Squad and take over hunting The Joker.

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 9/7/2021 SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #3 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX MALEEV (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Alex Maleev

The startling conclusion of this Black Label epic rockets to its surprising, yet inevitable, confrontation between The Joker and the Suicide Squad. With Red Hood wondering who he can trust as he's forced to team up with Harley Quinn and other rogues against the Clown Prince of Crime, one last betrayal changes everything before the final page. Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 10/5/2021