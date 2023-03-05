Will DC's Knight Terrors Begin With Death of Sandman's Doctor Destiny? Bleeding Cool had wondered if the upcoming line-wide crossover Knight Terrors would feature Doctor Destiny as its antagonist?

DC Comics has updated details to their Dawn of DC #1 Free Comic Book Day Special Edition, going to FOC today. Previously, Bleeding Cool had wondered if the upcoming line-wide crossover would feature Doctor Destiny as its antagonist? Given his prominent appearance in the recent Netflix Sandman TV adaptation? Well, maybe. This is what DC Comics are saying about the crossover event, now being previewed for Free Comic Book Day for the 6th of May.

DAWN OF DC KNIGHT TERRORS 2023 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by CHRIS BACHALO and HOWARD PORTER

DC's previously announced Dawn of DC 2023 FCBD Special Edition now has the expanded title of Dawn of DC Knight Terrors 2023 FCBD Special Edition, and will set the stage for the two-month horror-focused Knight Terrors event, headlined by an all-new story from Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and—in his first DC work in years—Chris Bachalo! This can't-miss prelude issue, also including behind-the-scenes looks at the chilling design work for this unique story, has a new cover by superstar artist Jason Fabok, seen above (final version will have trade dress). The story starts as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman discover the dead body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice. Their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and into a realm of nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero, Deadman.

Standard Version – Sold in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy)

Foil Variant – $9.99 SRP

"One of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice"? Well, Doctor Destiny appeared in 1961, in Justice League Of America #5 and and was created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky.

Here are DC's other FCBD titles.

GIRL TAKING OVER: A LOIS LANE STORY 2023 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

Written by SARAH KUHN

Art by ARIELLE JOVELLANOS

Ambitious small town girl Lois Lane tackles a summer in the big city with gusto, but a cavalcade of setbacks—including an annoying frenemy roommate, a beyond tedious internship at a suddenly corporatized website, and a boss who demotes her to coffee-fetching minion—threatens to derail her extremely detailed life plan. And, you know, her entire future.

From beloved author Sarah Kuhn (Shadow of the Batgirl, Heroine Complex), and with expressive and lively art by Arielle Jovellanos, comes a charming YA story about the strength it takes to embrace the messiness of life. This Free Comic Book Day special edition features an excerpt from DC's upcoming original graphic novel, Girl Take Over: A Lois Lane Story.

Sold in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy)

CLARK & LEX / FANN CLUB: BATMAN SQUAD 2023 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

This Free Comic Book Day special edition is a preview of two upcoming original middle grade graphic novels in one comic: Clark & Lex and Fann Club: The Batman Squad!

CLARK & LEX

Written by BRENDAN REICHS

Art by JERRY GAYLORD

Being the only kid with powers is tough…not being able to use them is even worse! When LuthorCorp holds a competition to find the best and brightest for a summer internship in Metropolis, Clark has no problem using his X-ray vision to cheat his way in if it means getting out of Smallville. Amazingly, Clark is not the only competitor with special abilities…just ask his newfound friend, Lex Luthor. From New York Times bestselling author Brendan Reichs and artist Jerry Gaylord comes a fresh twist to a familiar face that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats!

FANN CLUB: THE BATMAN SQUAD

Written by JIM BENTON

Art by JIM BENTON

Ernest Fann idolizes Batman. It might not even be much of a stretch to say he wants to model his life after him. So, with no training or superpowers, young Ernest dons a new secret identity as Gerbilwing and decides to set up a crime-fighting unit consisting entirely of his best friend, his babysitter, and his dog. But things get complicated when Ernest and his friends visit a bank in the middle of a robbery being committed by a werewolf! Will the Batman Squad taste defeat on their very first day of crime-fighting? Fann Club: The Batman Squad is a great send-up of the Batman mythos as well as a series of silly adventures from the mind of satirist Jim Benton.

Sold in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy)

FOC: March 5

On Sale: May 6