Knight Terrors is "Freddy Vs DC Heroes" and Began in Superman #1 Josh Williamson has been talking up Knight Terrors at the ComicsPRO as a linewide two-month crossover like Convergence or Future State.

Josh Williamson has been talking up the upcoming DC Comics event Knight Terrors at the ComicsPRO event, and it appears to be a linewide two-month crossover like Convergence or Future State with comics renamed and relaunched for that period. Will every comic get a spooky name? That's what I'd expect. Decapitation Comics, 'Acksaw Comics, The Slash, Gangrene Lantern, Wonder Wound, that sort of thing? He writes in his latest newsletter;

"While I was there, I was able to do a special round table with the attending retailers and give them some early insight into the new event. The easiest way to pitch it was "Freddy vs the DC Heroes." or "Nightmare on DC Street." Not literally, to be clear. And it's so much bigger than a bunch of teenagers running from a homicidal killer in their dreams. This event impacts the DC moving forward. "The questions and excitement from the retailers was awesome to witness. I didn't want to get too deep into spoilers but I was able to explain the bigger plot points and the pieces I was excited about. The retailers there were really pumped about a horror event invading DC Comics. And some of the secrets of who was all appearing in the event! "The goal of this event is to turn the DC Universe into a HORROR line for two months. When I talk with editorial and other creators working on the event, I push that they should have fun and go full HORROR with the stories. Unleash your dark nightmares on to the heroes and villains of DC Comics. And the stories and pitches they have come back with are truly terrifying and creative. You can see that the creators are having fun dragging their favorite heroes into their worst nightmares. "Personally, I love horror comics. They are my favorite kind of comics. Especially the ones with a bit of dark humor in them. You can see that with the work I've done on NAILBITER, GHOSTED and DARK RIDE. But I've always wanted to bring those kinds of stories to DC Comics. It was a bit of challenge working on books like THE FLASH, but you can see the places where I tried to sneak it in. But now with Knight Terrors I can finally marry the two things that I love with DC Comics and horror! "And it's got DEADMAN in it! I've always loved Boston Brand and using him as a point of view to tell this story has been a blessing. Dark Crisis was a very big cosmic crisis event with multiple points of view, but here we get a bit more ground…more like six feet under! It opens with a deadly mystery involving the Trinity of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman and then encompasses the entire DC Universe. "We're introducing a new extremely powerful villain in Knight Terror as well. I probably made him TOO powerful, to be honest. But hey that's the hero's problem, not mine. We'll talk more about him in the future. But his introduction to the DC Universe is super screwed up and scary."

Say… it couldn't be Doctor Destiny, could it? Just been in the Sandman TV show, fits the profile. And it seems that the Superman #1 ending was a tease of Knight Terrors to come…

Bleeding Cool had already tagged this as Knight Terrors some time ago. But today at ComicsPRO, DC Comics representatives announced Knight Terrors, by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, Guillem March, and more. Chris Bachalo will also return to DC for the first time in over 20 years since the days of Death and will create a Knight Terrors story for DC Comics' Free Comic Book Day title now retitled the Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition.

Knight Terrors is a miniseries in which Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice. Their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, into a realm of nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero, Deadman.

"I love horror comics, and it's been a blast bringing the energy to Dawn of DC. Knight Terrors showcases the horror side of our heroes as a brand-new villain confronts them with their worst nightmares," said Joshua Williamson. "It's a fun and horrific event that brings together all of the heroes and villains of DC, along with some surprises!"

The horror-focused event will take over the DC publishing line in July and August and will feature multiple two-issue miniseries from superstar creative teams yet to be announced. Each of the miniseries will feature a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain confronting their worst nightmares in a "Nightmare Realm." The Superheroes better be careful, as whatever happens to them in the Nightmare Realm will also be reflected in the Waking World.

