Will Donny Cates Take Out X-Writer Jealousy on X-Men in King in Black?

Global entertainment superstar and self-proclaimed Bad Boy of Comics, Donny Cates, took to Twitter recently to express jealousy over Wolverine and X-Force writer Benjamin Percy receiving a cheap plastic sword pen from Marvel following the conclusion of the X of Swords crossover event. But will this jealousy build into a seething rage that sees Cates seek revenge at the expense of the poor characters of the X-books? As usual, Bleeding Cool isn't here to provide editorial commentary. We simply present the facts and allow you, dear readers, to draw your own conclusions.

"Thanks to @cracksh0t and @CBCebulski for this stabby surprise," Percy wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of an X of Swords booklet and the sword, which one reply identified as Bilbo Baggins' sword Sting from a Lord of the Rings bookmark set. The hilt of the sword can be removed, revealing that the sword is actually a pen.

Literally green with envy… well, not literally… Donny Cates responded, quoting Percy's tweet and writing, "I love seeing this stuff. Makes my heart smile but also furious because @RyanStegman and I never get ANYTHING for our events. I guess y'alls books are just like….better than us." Cates quickly followed that up by backtracking, claiming that the tweet was only a joke. "kidding of course. You guys have crushed it and its more than deserved. :)"

But was Cates only kidding? Just a few hours later, Cates was asked by a fan how the X-Men characters will fare in his own upcoming crossover event book, King in Black. Cates responded, "They gonna have a bad day." It's difficult not to view the two events as connected, especially in the context of this sensational clickbait article hastily thrown together at the last minute in an attempt to meet article quotas on a holiday weekend that will probably make Donny Cates mad on Twitter even though it's clearly very silly.

Make it up to him by purchasing King in Black #1 when it hits stores on Wednesday.

KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

OCT200496

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

DARKNESS REIGNS!

After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull's death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn't come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth's heroes have ever faced. EDDIE BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull's symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?

From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin and VC's Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!

Rated T+

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $5.99