Will Fox News Call DC Woke Over The Joker Being Batman's Friend?

Remember, you don't have to read, let alone understand a comic book anymore to have a judgement on it, if you are a reactionary sort, politician or media conglomerate. Which is why you can take a panel out of context and cause outrage for culture war reasons that seem to make superhero comic book creators "deviants". Bleeding Cool would never do anything like that, of course, with such classic characters like the Batman and the Joker. Especially not to a series like Batman & The Joker: Deadly Duo, which Marc Silvestri has been working on for over a decade.

Look at that! Batman and The Joker as best friends! That could never happen, could it? Certainly, you'd never want to portray the Joker having any feelings towards Batman, right? Not unless you were making a kids' movie like the Lego Batman Movie, right? Then it would all be fine. As long as no one is having any thoughts about the Joker's one-eyed trouser snake.

Call the police. Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #3 by Matt Hawkins and Marc Silvestri is published by DC Comics tomorrow. As long as there is no sexual perversion on the cover.

Bloody hell.

BATMAN & THE JOKER THE DEADLY DUO #3 (OF 7) CVR A MARC SILVESTRI (MR)

(W/A/CA) Marc Silvestri

The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime's alliance started off shaky, but now it seems to have shattered entirely. Batman has imprisoned The Joker in the Batcave, desperate to find answers about both the disappearance of Jim Gordon and the strange, genetically modified humanoid monsters gathering severed heads across Gotham. But when one of these monsters' tissue samples comes to life, Batman comes face-to-face with a creature even the World's Greatest Detective doesn't fully understand, and he may have no choice but to resume his partnership with his greatest enemy.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/10/2023