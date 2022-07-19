Will Jeremy Haun Beat His Boom Studios Record With The Approach?

The Comic-Con announcements are now flying fast and furious ahead of the in-person return of the most famous US-based convention for the first time in three years. And while some publishers have scaled back or stepped back from SDCC, Boom Studios is not one of them. If their press releases are any indication and exclusive announcements are any indication, they plan to make the most of the return of what they used to call Nerd Prom, but no one has said that fro ages since the geek inherited the Earth.

Following yesterday's Si Spurrier and Charlie Adlard's Damn Them All reveal (which as Jude Terror noted I predicted months and months ago) the latest announcement from the Big Four publisher is the return of The Red Mother creator, Jeremy Haun, this time with his The Beauty co-writer, Jason A. Hurley. The writing team will be joined by The Empty Man artist, Jesús Hervás, on The Approach. The announcement ran exclusively on CBR, but you probably read it here first.

Tapping not only into the creative team's pedigree, but also Boom's string of horrifying hits, The Approach promises turbulent travel terror in the form of "a missing plane that mysteriously reappears after two decades and brings with it a sinister storm that's much more than it seems" perfectly timed to taxi in for a landing in October.

The Red Mother, Haun's first series at Boom, was the creator's highest ordered creator-owned series ever. Given Boom's meteoric rise since 2019, it seems likely that The Approach will come in even bigger. Coupled with the publisher's success with optioning similar horror series like Something Is Killing The Children, The Unsound, and the aforementioned The Empty Man and we'll be sure to keep tabs on this new project in the months to come.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for up-to-date news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con 2022…