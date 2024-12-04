Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, phantom zone

Will Kandor Cancel Superman? Action Comics #1078 Spoilers…

Today's Action Comics #1078 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora dives right back into dealing with the Phantom Zone morality anf politics

Once upon a time on Crisis Command, a BBC TV show in which prominent individuals were asked to make hypothetical decisions running the country Rebellion boss Jason Kingsley made the decision to let prisoners in a fictitious prison drown during a flood, rather than let them free. At which point he was told he had committed a crime against humanity and might be pulled up in front of the Hague. I was reminded of this when reading today's Action Comics #1078 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora. When a decision had to be made to destroy the Phantom Zone, filled with Kryptonian prisoners, or the planet Earth. And Jonathan Kent went full Jason Kingsley.

But Superman doesn't make those kind of choices, and chooses a third option. Release the prisoners somewhere they can do… less harm. But not everyone is down for that either.

The Bottle City of Kandor, full of Kryptonians at a teeny, tiny size, seems to have a rather hardline leader. They must have had an election, someone running on making Kandor normal-sized again.

At least Kandor was able to elect a woman. But it seems she is more of the Margaret Thatcher type. She was a scientist as well.

Ro-Zan, who Superman recently met in the past of Kandor, responsible for turning the Phantom Zone into a prison in the first place, even if it is a cruel and unusual punishment. And now it seems, a Death Sentence.

It looks like Superman is about to be the subject of cancel culture.

No more mini-breaks to Kandor with Lois Lane, I guess. They are going to have to downsize, going forward.

But Supergirl know what this really means to Superman. It is a personal rejection from a place he has considered a slice of home and heritage.

You know, Scottish politicians are currently considering a Trump ban, right?

