Tomorrow's Justice League Unlimited #1 and The Phantom Zone (Spoilers)

Justice League Unlimited #1 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora is published tomorrow by DC Comics, and it gives a good guide to the Justice League's new orbiting satellite base. From Wally West to Alpha Wave.

With plugs for The Atom Project spinoff by John Ridley, Ryan Parrott and Mike Perkins, out in January 2025.

As well as The Question: All Across The Watchtower, by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey which was out last week, and also had a bit of a run around the station. Including the Watchtower's own prison system.

The Phantom Zone Waiting Room, which The Question can just zap people into. Now JLU writer Mark Waid has also had a few things to say about the Phantom Zone in recent issues of Action Comics.

With both Jor-El and Superman seen expressing deep concerns about the Phantom Zone's use as a prison for ne'er do wells.

So how well does Justice League Unlimited, written by Mark Waid, address this Phantom Zone prison on the Watchtower?

It doesn't seem to be an issue… guess that particular plot point must have been punted down the line, considering everything else that's going on. Maybe this concern about the Phantom Zone in Action Comics is meant to take place after the events of Justice League Unlimited?

Okay, no, maybe not…

ACTION COMICS #1077 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Meghan Hetrick (CA) Clayton Henry

DEATH TO THE PHANTOM ZONE! Superman and Mon-El are reunited at last, but are our heroes too late to stop the impossible threat of Aethyr?! The mad wizard has breached the realm and begun decimating planet Earth…the Super-Family and the Justice League are holding on as best they can, but this sounds like a job for Superman! Plus, can Kara put her feelings aside and carry out the mission Superman gave her?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024 JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WATCHTOWER RISES! The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid's death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil! As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord's successor, Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice–it all begins here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

