Will Keanu Reeves Show BRZRKR Movie Teaser In Hall H Today?

At the Diamond Retailer lunch today at San Diego Comic-Con we just got a tease from Boom Studios of what Keanu Reeves and BRZRKR related is to come later today, between 3 and 4pm in Hall H.

BRZRKR, the comic book that Keanu Reeves writes with Matt Kindt, is drawn by Ron Garney, has a character that looks just like Keanu and published by Boom Studios. There is a movie in development we know, might this tease suggest that you'll get to see some of it today? Or that there will be a BRZRKR sequel? Of that Keanu Reeves is pregnant? Here's the listing for the panel:

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues

Friday, July 22, 2022

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

1 hour

Hall H

Since its record-breaking debut in 2021, the BRZRKR comic has been thrilling readers with its story of the half-mortal, half-god warrior as he battles through the ages, seeking answers to the mystery of his endless blood-soaked existence, and how to end it. Keanu Reeves joins series co-writer Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, screenwriter on the BRZRKR film Mattson Tomlin, Matt Gagnon (editor-in-chief, BOOM! Studios), Eric Harburn (executive editor, BOOM! Studios), and Stephen Christy (president, development, BOOM! Studios) for an exclusive look at the final issues of the series, along with details on where the saga will go next. Moderated by Coy Jandreau (Reel Rejects, Collider, Nerdist).

After all, the current series is coming to an end…

No issue 11 was solicited for October, so we can presume November and December for the final two issue. But what for 2023? or 2024? Be in Hall H to find out.

—————–

Okay lads and lassies, chaps and chapesses, get down and dirty with this. Today sees the return of the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con, the likes of which we have not seen since 2019. I mean comic bookshop retailers have certainly had lunch in that period, but not on Diamond Comic Distributors' dime and not at San Diego. In that period, they have also lost a number of publishers such as DC Comics and IDW, though Marvel is very kindly sticking around. No sign of Dark Horse, Image, Dynamite though, as well as Marvel it's just AfterShock, Valiant and Boom Studios sponsoring this. It appears that Bleeding Cool are the only press who have turned up, with Jimmy Leszczynski and his son, Jimmy Leszczynski. Let's see what they all have to say… and you can read all about it by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. Stay tuned!