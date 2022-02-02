Will Marvel Comics' Predator Be Rescheduled For May 2022?

In April 2021, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel Comics was pulling its newly planned Predator comic book launch for July 2021 from Ed Brisson and Kev Walker, the variant cover promotional campaign running in June, and the Predator Omnibus reprinting the Dark Horse series also planned for July. No reason was given, and the rescheduling date of November 2021 came and went. But then we read the Hollywood Reporter's splash the movie's writers, Jim and John Thomas, suing Disney to reclaim the rights to Predator from Disney. Last month we all got the word that the lawsuit had been settled and that Marvel Comics were very aware of this fact.

Now we see that the Predator Omnibus reprinting the Dark Horse comic books is still rescheduled for May 31st 2021. That is also the next soonest month that Marvel can schedule comic books for. Which means, if we read the tea leaves correctly, that Predator #1 will also be rescheduled for May 2021 as well. Here are the original solicitations for that the Dark Horse-reprinting Omnibus. Cross fingers…

PREDATOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR210821

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Kev Walker (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT.

In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed! 40 PGS./Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 COELLO CVR (MR)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210717

(W) Mark Verheiden, More (A) Chris Warner, More (CA) Iban Coello

The hunt begins! As the Predators make their Marvel debut, experience their original comics legacy! Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! And did Predators come to Earth during Vietnam and World War I? The hunters make a new enemy in Dutch's brother, Detective John Schaefer; and it's Predator vs. psychotic Predator in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! And in 1950s Hollywood, only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It's total carnage, Predator-style! Parental Advisory In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $125.00