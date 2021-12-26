Winchester Mystery House in Source Point Press March 2022 Solicits

Source Point Press kicks off The Winchester Mystery House Hundred Year Curse for Free Comic Book Day in May – and part of their March 2022 solicits and solicitations below.

FCBD 2022 WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE HUNDRED YEAR CURSE

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN220037

(W) Joshua Werner (A / CA) Damien Torres

As the Winchester Mystery House celebrates its centennial, a young woman on a tour of the amazing mansion find herself thrust into a supernatural experience that puts her in direct communication with the mansion itself, where she will learn the secret of the Hundred Year Curse. In this stand-alone one-shot comic, writer Joshua Werner and artist Damien Torres build upon The Winchester Mystery House comic book series based on the legendary mansion and inspired by true events.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

GOOD BOY TP VOL 01

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221642

Flint Sparks and his human Jon, both former mercenaries, have settled down in quiet retirement from an industry where the job is supposed to be forever. But, unlike anyone before, they found a way out. However, this new life, filled with peace and joy, is not to be. In the dead of night, some of their former "colleagues," who disagree with their decision to retire, break into their home and murder Jon, leaving Flint alive in the bloody aftermath. They killed his human. He wants revenge.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 11.99

RISE OF DRACULA #4 (OF 6) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221643

The horror erupts in this issue of the acclaimed comic series and sequel to Cult of Dracula, from writer Rich Davis and artist Puis Calzada!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MIDNITE MATINEE COMICS PRESENTS ISLAND OF LOST GORILLAS

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221644

Sham Comics go to the movies! This B&W extravaganza is just like a night at the multiplex. It begins with a vintage "Rickey Rodent" cartoon full of violence and savagery, a chapter from the action serial "Bolt Uprite & The Crossdressers from Space," and a public serive film, "Hemp for Victory."

Be patient through all the previews and sit tight for the future presenation. "Island of Lost Gorillas" is a bromantic romcom action horror musical adventure starring the comedy duo of Harry Goombah & Gerry Wanker as a pair of familiar looking lounge singers stranded on a mysterious lost island with danger at every turn. Grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 11.99

OGRE SP ED TP

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221645

Ogre is back in this new special edition re-release trade paperback collection featuring bonus content that includes a brand-new short story exclusive to this collection!

A recluse ogre escapes imprisonment from a tower during a castle siege and must work with humankind if he wants to survive. This journey sets him on an adventure he's unprepared to embark upon.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

NUMBER ONE (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221646

Comic shop owner isn't a job, it's a calling in this full color, done-in-one story exploring 50 years of comic book history! Comics helped Steve through some tough times growing up and he turned his love of the medium into a comic shop business. But is it worth the toll it takes on his family?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRASH & CAN IT DISPOSABLE HEROES #3 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221647

You don't have to go sniffing around very long to know that something in the Gumball Kingdom stinks. But when that stench of danger becomes too unbearable, two of the Kingdom's most disposable heroes are on the case!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SECOND PLACE #4 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221648

In the final issue of this mockumentary alien body-building comic, we find out how each alien feels they came in second if if someone else sees it as first. Join Ferig and crew as they clear the air and pump you up!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IN HIS OWN IMAGE #2 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221649

While the game between man and machine builds to a conclusion, a look into the past reveals the "Creative Hand" of synthetic beings. Man made themselves a god through the creation of a new kind of artificial intelligence, but the deux ex machina lies in the unexpected form of an age.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD ON SUNSET #4 (OF 5) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221650

Uppercut Lombardo suspects Braddock may be a hybrid – half human, half vampire. With Bugsy Siegel now out of the way, Lombardo is poised to take over the Los Angeles syndicate. A hybrid like Braddock would make a powerful weapon. So Lombardo enlists his top lieutenant, Johnny Stompanato, to find Braddock and bring him into the fold. Meanwhile, it's revealed that Lombardo didn't kill Siegel at all, and the person who has been trying to frame Braddock is the one person he thought he could trust.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

YUKI VS PANDA #8 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221651

Yuki faces real-world consequences in the aftermath of her violent and improbable clash with a giant panda. Hardy discovers his hero beaten and bruised in his treehouse and vows to help. And in what could vaguely be considered a heartfelt moment, Grandfather Lee (aka T-Bone) reveals a cheeky secret that might explain what's going on.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHELTER DIVISION #3 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221652

With Emrik captured and dismembered, Biggs will need to go against company policy and request the assistance of another agent of Shelter Division. As Ramos brings his henchman over, life in our dimension could be over as we know it.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TOUCHING EVIL #21 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221653

Imagine you had a curse that allowed you to kill evil with the touch of your hand. It may sound like a gift, but humanity is full of surprises.

Can the curse be stopped once and for all, or will it continue to feed off the worst of us and destroy each host who possess it?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROARIN 20S WORLDS FAIR 2ND PTG (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221654

When a malfunctioning time machine lands dinosaurs in the year 1920, the Jazz Age gets prehistoric in this introduction to a whole new dinopunk history!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COVER OF DARKNESS #3 CVR A HIBLEN (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221655

Steampunk Atlantean Frankenstein is reanimated by his brilliant widow but death has forever changed the man she once loved. The boys join a circus run by a demented Goblin who calls himself Mister Ringmaster.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COVER OF DARKNESS #3 CVR B MCDANIEL (MR)