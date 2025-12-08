Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: witchblade

Witchblade #17 Preview: Sara vs. the Supernatural Slasher

Sara faces an impossible choice in Witchblade #17 as a supernatural vigilante's killing spree escalates and their identity is finally revealed.

The city is on fire as Police sweep into the streets to quell the paranoia and division caused by the vigilante whose targets all have a sinister connection. Sara's close encounter with the supernatural slayer left her wounded and with questions. Meanwhile, the slaughter count is about to rise as the homicidal force of nature has caught another potential victim and taunts Sara to step into the light. Sara is forced to make an impossible choice as the killer's identity and motivations become clear.

WITCHBLADE #17

Image Comics

1025IM0444

1025IM0445 – Witchblade #17 Brett Booth, Sal Regla, Gibran Ferdian Cover – $3.99

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A/CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

In Shops: 12/10/2025

SRP: $3.99

