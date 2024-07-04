Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, nightcrawler, saladin ahmed, wolverine

Wolverine #1 From Marvel Comics, Now Including Nightcrawler

Saladin Ahmed is the new writer for Wolverine, with the series launching as part of the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch, with Martin Coccolo.

Article Summary Saladin Ahmed helms Wolverine series in X-Men relaunch with artist Martin Coccolo.

The storyline follows Wolverine post-global events as he grapples with society.

Nightcrawler joins Wolverine, providing a contrast and depth to the narrative.

Expect intense action with new foes and a focus on Wolverine's X-Man identity.

Saladin Ahmed is the new writer for Wolverine, with the new series launching as part of the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch, drawn by Martin Coccolo. Saladin Ahmed has been talking about the character, and says "I grew up with Wolverine, in-disputably the coolest character in comics, so obviously, my excitement is off the charts. Of course, as a creator, that's balanced with…not anxiety, exactly, but a sense of challenge to bring something new to the character while still giving readers what they love about him."

"Ahmed: We will be joining Logan in the aftermath of some globally dramatic events that have affected both mutantkind and humankind, and my man is, in a word, exhausted. He's turned his back on the whole notion of organized society. But, of course, the world isn't done with him."

And as for Nightcrawler joining in… "I don't wanna spoil too much, but I love Kurt as a character and find him to be the perfect foil/complement to Wolverine. Hopeful rather than cynical, swashbuckling rather than grisly, feelings on his sleeve instead of stoic – I love writing the two of them together, not only for the action and banter, but for the deeper conversation between their personalities…. We will be drawing deeply on Logan's rogues' gallery, with familiar faces cropping up alongside folks we haven't seen in a while. But, yes, I always have an eye on developing new threats as well…"

"The book is, uh, not exactly tame. Punctured eyeballs, smashed skulls, slashed-open torsos – we've got it all. But for me, that always has to happen in service of a cool story rather than just being there for its own sake. And while our main focus isn't squarely on spandex super-heroics, Wolverine will always be an X-Man, and how he negotiates that part of his life is definitely a question we will be looking at."

WOLVERINE #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240958

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

THE LEGEND BEGINS ANEW IN THE ADAMANTIUM-TOUGH NEW ONGOING SERIES! There's a killer in the woods – and as WOLVERINE's attempt at piece is shattered, an OLD ENEMY will re-emerge as a NEW VILLAIN rises who will bring LOGAN to the brink of his berserker rage. But NIGHTCRAWLER knows his old friend is capable of doing what's right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he's the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned! The legendary WOLVERINE ongoing series kicks off anew with the superstar creative team of Saladin Ahmed (DAREDEVIL, MS. MARVEL) and Martin Coccolo(DEADPOOL, IMMORTAL THOR) beginning their epic journey with Logan! Collector's Note: A key FIRST APPEARANCE and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine in this issue! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

