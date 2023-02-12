Wolverine #30 Preview: Will The Beast Get What He Deserves? Logan and Sage plot how to finally take down The Beast in this preview of Wolverine #30. And surprise! It's not by stabbing.

Wolverine #30

by Benjamin Percy & Juan Jose Ryp, cover by Leinil Yu

THE BEAST AGENDA IS REVEALED! WOLVERINE is a tool. A tool BEAST uses for cutting. And Beast will use that tool for only as long as it suits his needs. So when Logan realizes the true nature of the beast and cuts back, Henry McCoy will have to take matters into his own hands…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609661903011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609661903021 – WOLVERINE 30 VICENTINI STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661903031 – WOLVERINE 30 LAND PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

