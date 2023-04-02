Wolverine #32 Preview: Hunters Become the Hunted Wolverine murders a defenseless deer in this preview of Wolverine #32... so what will he do to the hunters next?

Wolverine #32

by Benjamin Percy & Juan Jose Ryp, cover by Leinil Yu

THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE! WOLVERINE may be the best there is at what he does…but which Wolverine is the best? BEAST'S last-ditch effort to save mutantdom involves a veritable CLONE SAGA for LOGAN! Which Wolverine will be left standing? WEAPONS OF X Part Two!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609661903211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609661903221 – WOLVERINE 32 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS RHINO VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661903231 – WOLVERINE 32 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS RHINO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661903261 – WOLVERINE 32 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS VARIANT – $3.99 US

