Wolverine And Carnage To Join Marvel's Thunderbolts*

Article Summary Wolverine and Carnage join Marvel's Thunderbolts*, battling evil Illuminati duplicates.

New Thunderbolts* series debuts June, aligning with the film's May release.

Team includes Hulk, Namor, Clea, led by Bucky Barnes and Black Widow.

Explosive action by Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima promises chaos.

In the upcoming movie, the asterisk at the end of the Thunderbolts title will stand for *The Avengers Are Not Available. What it will note in the new New Thunderbolts* series from Marvel being published in June, I have no idea. But I am sure that writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima will tell us at some point in the series that looks intended to match the movie, but then take it further with Eddie Brock's Carnage, Hulk, Namor, Clera and Laura Kinney's Wolverine, fighting against the Killuminati. With covers by Stephen Segovia and Mark Bagley.

NEW THUNDERBOLTS* #1

Written by SAM HUMPHRIES

Art by TON LIMA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Virgin Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 6/11

THE WINTER SOLDIER. BLACK WIDOW. EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE. THE HULK. NAMOR. CLEA. WOLVERINE. They're the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe. Nothing could make them work together…but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot. Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they'll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Thunderbolts* – hope you survive the experience!

"THUNDERBOLTS, Marvel's most lethal super team, have evolved numerous times over the years, assembling unlikely groups of reformed villains, dangerous antiheroes, and deadly mercenaries to do jobs the Avengers and other Marvel heroes won't. This June, experience their greatest transformation yet in NEW THUNDERBOLTS* by writer Sam Humphries (Uncanny X-Force, Green Lanterns) and rising star artist Ton Lima (West Coast Avengers, Werewolf By Night).

"The new ongoing series kicks off when Bucky Barnes and Black Widow discover a monumental threat to the Marvel Universe and recruit a group of individuals who will HOLD NOTHING BACK! It's a radical lineup—even by Thunderbolts standards—that ushers in a revolutionary new era of the iconic team. Taking the high-octane, chaotic energy the Thunderbolts are known for to its wildest limits, the thrilling new title launches just in time for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, in theaters on May 2.

"I love every iteration of Thunderbolts," Humphries said. "I'm thrilled to continue the franchise's proud tradition of hard hitting action, powder keg personalities, and explosive surprises into a new era. This is a gang of seven of the biggest badasses and loose cannons from different corners of the Marvel Universe. Assembling a super team is like inviting the right combination of guests to a dinner party. So I imagined a dangerous, disastrous, unhinged Marvel dinner party, and went with that."

"I'm having a blast working on this book with Mr. Humphries and the team," Lima shared. "Look at this lineup… it's crazy. They're not here to talk; they jump straight to the action! And that's the most fun part to draw. None of them are known for taking it easy on the job, so I can't either."

"Ton is stepping up to the plate with blockbuster artwork that really does justice to the big characters on the team," Humphries added."

