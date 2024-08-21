Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: greg capullo, jonathan hickman, wolverine

Wolverine: Revenge by Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo is Utter Fanfic

Wolverine: Revenge by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo is Utter Fanfic... it's basically another version of John Byrne's Elsewhen (Spoilers)

Article Summary Wolverine: Revenge by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo echoes John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen, creating a fanfic vibe.

The series combines elements from Marvel's history, featuring Wolverine, SHIELD, Captain America, and more.

The plot involves the destruction of Asteroid M, an EMP disaster, and a clash with Russia, with survival at stake.

Features characters like Omega Red, Sabretooth, Deadpool, and even Colossus debating Western aggression vs. Russian power.

From 2019 to 2022, in his own time, John Byrne created his own X-Men fanfic, called Elsewhen, continuing the X-Men as he would have liked to before he left the title. Marvel Comics has looked into publishing this officially, but John Byrne turned them down. You can read the thirty-two-issue saga for free here.

And if you like that kind of thing, you can also read Wolverine: Revenge, a five-issue series by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's return to comics which, well, really reads like a version of X-Men: Elsewhen with Wolverine, SHIELD, Captain America, Winter Soldier and a bunch of others, but in the form of a patchwork planet, drawing across Marvel continuity to create this mismash of a Marvel history that wasn't. And an excuse to put Wolverine back in the yellow, just like a certain movie right now.

Magneto created a few versions of his satellite home, Asteroid M, one of which formed the bones of the island of Utopia, predating Krakoa. In 616, the third version of Asteroid M was destroyed in the Claremont/Lee run after Cortez set off nuclear missiles around the asteroid. Magneto survived that re-entry of Asteroid M, but the rest of his Acolytes do not, and it crashed in the Middle East without worldwide destruction. What this version is? Well await confusion.

A hundred million have died, there is no Canada, an EMP has wiped out technology, and millions more will die, a death sentence for the West unless the heroes can put things right. It's a fight for power… literally.

So yes, we have the Winter Soldier, a more recent re-addition to the Marvel Universe alongside Captain America, and the original Nick Fury and a mixture of decades of SHIELD agents.

Not that they will all make it obviously. As they are up against Russia… or who Russia can buy.

Omega Red, also from the Claremont/Lee run, as well as Sabretooth and Deadpool being a bad guy-for-hire again.

Not the only comic book reverting Deadpool like that today. Today's Miles Morales Spider-Man Annual has room for him and Taskmaster, setting up conflict to come…

Got to say, he's a lot more altruistic when he is the hero of his own book (also out today).

And even Colossus on in the other side, making the case for Russia against Western aggression, I mean, he does have a point.

But throw in Jonathan Hickman's own Children Of The Sun, as created with Adam Kubert for the Avengers comics, created from one of Ex Nihilo's Origin Bombs that hit the Fallen Heights, of the Savage Land in his attempt to evolve Earth, and were raised by Hyperion when he visited the Savage Land. The children generate their own internalized energy source and can be harnessed as living batteries. They appear in the first act of this comic, can we presume that they will, in one way or another, be part of restoring power to the West? That's if Colossus will let them.

WOLVERINE REVENGE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240623

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo

HICKMAN AND CAPULLO JOIN FORCES FOR A WOLVERINE EPIC LIKE NO OTHER!

Greg Capullo makes his grand return to Marvel Comics storytelling as he and Jonathan Hickman pit WOLVERINE against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down! He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And LOGAN only has one thought on his mind: REVENGE! Don't miss this prestige miniseries, set to become one of the defining tales in Wolverine's storied legend! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240802

(W) Cody Ziglar, Various (A) David Baldeon, Various (CA) Federico Vicentini

Vamos a San Juan! Miles Morales and the fam are headed on a family vacation to San Juan, Puerto Rico! But his mom, Rio, has relatives Miles has never met – relatives with secrets that could turn Spidey's world upside down! Rated T In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99 DEADPOOL #5

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240689

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Taurin Clarke

Deadpool is in Death Grip's clutches and not in a fun way. This mad mystic martial artist will stop at nothing to find the limits of Deadpool's healing factor. At what point will the Merc's mouth stop growing back? And has Deadpool been a good enough father that his daughters will try to save him?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!