Women of Marvel One-Shot To Give Marvel's Female Heroes The Spotlight

On Wednesday, April 21, Marvel Comics will release Women of Marvel #1, a new one-shot full of short stories about some of Marvel's greatest female heroes from an exciting list of creators. Each of these shorts will focus on fan-favorite female characters, such as She-Hulk, Gamora, Peggy Carter, Misty Knight, Mystique, Rogue, and Marrow and each story will be brought to life by a different creative team of women.

Writer Elsa Sjunneson, who will tackle a story about World War II spy hero Peggy Carter, describing her experience says, "I was so delighted when [Editor Sarah Brunstad] said yes to my pitch of writing Peggy in the 1940s as Captain America! Peggy Carter represents strength and competence, to me and to a lot of other women who love a good spy story. Of course, I leaped at the opportunity to add to her story — and to write a badass disabled spy as her collaborator — in WOMEN OF MARVEL #1."

In an article on Marvel.com, the comics publisher describes Women of Marvel #1 as follows:

WHO RUNS THE WORLD? YOU ALREADY KNOW. CELEBRATE THE WOMEN OF MARVEL WITH AN EXTRAVAGANZA OF EXTRAORDINARY TALENT! The future is female! Get in on the ground floor with this amazing assembly of writers and artists from all over entertainment. Comics legend Louise Simonson kicks things off with a must-read introduction! Nadia Shammas punches the glass ceiling with the Jade Giantess! Elsa Sjunneson grits her way to the front line with Captain Peggy Carter! Sophie Campbell goes feral with a bone-grinding Marrow story! Video game-and-comics writer Anne Toole makes her Marvel debut in a blaze of glory! Natasha Alterici of Heathen fame charges sword-first into the Marvel Universe! With astonishing art from new and established artists Kei Zama (Transformers, DEATH'S HEAD), Eleonora Carlini (Power Rangers, Batgirl), Skylar Patridge (Resonant, Relics of Youth), Joanna Estep (FANTASTIC FOUR, Fraggle Rock) and more, you're sure to come away powered up and ready to slay – in high heels and boots alike.

Writer Anne Toole will be telling her first Marvel story in the issue and says, "I've been working on writing for Marvel for years, so I was so glad for this opportunity — and that I got to choose whoever I wanted! I went with Misty [Knight] because she's a smart, unique, underserved character who is ripe for her own detective series (hint, hint). I was all set to do a normal detective story, but… I couldn't resist a few super-heroics."

Writer Zoraida Cordova is crafting a story about Gamora for Women of Marvel #1 and says, "I feel like when we think of Gamora we think of the deadliest woman in the galaxy, right? She is fierce and skilled. But she's also full of heart. I thought it would be fun to see the juxtaposition between her types of strengths."

To get your copy of next month's one-shot, Women of Marvel #1, it'll hit comic book shop shelves on April 21!