Wonder Woman Black & Gold #5 Preview: The Grift Continues

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Wonder Woman Black & Gold #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the scam of saving money on ink costs while passing it off to the readers as an artistic choice. Maybe companies can find a way to do the same thing with the paper shortage? Make the comics 4 pages, charge an extra two bucks for it, and profit! Check out a preview below.

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC171

0821DC172 – WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #5 (OF 6) CVR B SIMONE BIANCHI VAR – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

Writers: Kurt Busiek, Sanya Anwar, Sherri L. Smith, Trung Le Nguyen, And More! Artists: Ben Dewey, Sanya Anwar, Colleen Doran, Trung Le Nguyen, And More! Prepare to be whisked away with an Amazon fairy tale, flown back to World War II, swept up in a nautical ghost story, and blasted by a bitter space princess! Don't miss the penultimate issue of this golden moment for Diana and her legacy!

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $5.99

