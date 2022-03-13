Wonder Woman Evolution #5 Preview: Amazonian Justice

Wonder Woman awaits her punishment in this preview of Wonder Woman Evolution #5, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. And according to the cover, that punishment is… scuba diving? The prison system in Themyscira is very different than the one here. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN EVOLUTION #5

DC Comics

0122DC184

0122DC185 – Wonder Woman Evolution #5 Cully Hamner Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano di Benedetto (CA) Mike Hawthorne

The trial to determine the fate of humanity barrels toward a verdict as Wonder Woman is brought to Themyscira to face the wrath of the Amazons. After her battle with the Justice League, Diana is confronted with an angry sea monster, courtesy of Poseidon. But when Diana turns the tables on her Amazonian sisters and tries to escape the island, she's faced with someone from her past who brings difficult news that makes Diana question her own reality!

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

