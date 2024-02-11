Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: capitol, Capitol Insurrection, insurrection, national mall, Tom King, washington monument, wonder woman

Wonder Woman & Insurrection At The United States Capitol (Spoilers)

On the 6th of January, 2021, comic book writer and former CIA agent Tom King went to the Capitol building in Washington, DC and tweeted videos of what he saw: "From about an hour back. Eerie noise."… " From about a half hour back, east side of the Capitol as the police let people go up the stairs to the House entrance of the Capitol. These stairs are always closed and guarded. The Senate side remained closed" before concluding, "You guys are the best. Roxy and I are now home with the family. We live a few blocks from the Capitol. It's fairly quiet here. Mostly just people with flags walking to their cars. I can't believe what's happening."

In the upcoming Wonder Woman #6, with artists Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey, Tom King will return to the National Mall as Wonder Woman takes on a team assembled by Sgt. Steel made up of Giganta, Circe, Grail, Dr. Psycho, Silver Swan, and Angle Man, fighting on behalf of The Sovereign, the true ruler of the United States Of America. So naturally, the fight will take place on the National Mall—a brand new insurrection at the Capitol for 2024.

The National Mall is a landscaped park that contains a number of museums of the Smithsonian Institution, art galleries, cultural institutions, memorials, sculptures, and statues and extends between the United States Capitol grounds to the Washington Monument to the west.

The Washington Monument has had a fair bit of damage paid to it by comic superheroes over the years… Artume, Queen Of The Amazons (not the DC ones), saw Atlas use the Washington Monument as a weapon against Hercules, sending him flying into the Smithsonian in the Incredible Hercules series. It also got destroyed in a battle between Strong Guy and the supervillain Slab in X-Factor but was repaired by Damage Control and got blown up by terrorists in Iron Patriot.

While over in DC Comics, it was only in the Injustice parallel Earth that Renee Montoya overdosed on super pills, challenged Superman to a revenge fight and picked up the Washington Monument to hit Superman with.

But in Wonder Woman #6? Expect it to be used by Giganta, less as a baton to swat her with, more as a stabbing blunt weapon from above… no spin. Of course, who are the insurrectionists? That will be down to your own perspective.

DC Comics will publish Wonder Woman #6 on the 20th of February. 2024.

WONDER WOMAN #6

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

WONDER WOMAN AGAINST HER GREATEST FOES! After thwarting each threat the Sovereign has thrown at her, he brings in the biggest guns the DCU offers. Let the battle royale begin! Plus, the Super Sons' bedtime story goes wrong! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

