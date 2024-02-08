Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, lynda carter, Tom King, tomeu morey, wonder woman

Tom King & Daniel Sampere Bring Back Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman Spin

Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey have a scene in the next issue of Wonder Woman inspired by Lynda Carter.

I am told by my mother that, as a child in the seventies, I used to demand that she do the Wonder Woman spin. In which she would take off her glasses. Even at the age of five, I was a committed geek. The transformation scene from the television series staring Lynda Carter didn't actually explain how she was able to ditch her civilian clothes, glasses and tied-up hair to transform into Wonder Woman with the bodice, lasso, flowing hair and makeup, but in those days, we didn't ask such questions. It was a different time.

Tom King has been notable, amongst other creators such as Chip Zdarsky, Mark Waid and Mark Russell, in bringing back characters and concepts from the past, those that might have been junked in times that learned for more realism. So Batman now has his anti-shark repellent from the 60s movie. Superman has his red trunks back as well as the massive key to open his Fortress Of Solitude. Wonder Woman has her pet Kangaroo, Kanga, and invisible aeroplane from the comics. But in the upcoming issue of Wonder Woman, Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey have drawn a scene inspired by that Wonder Woman TV series, in which Wonder Woman will transform from her Diana Prince civilian form, with tied back hair, sunglasses, casual clothes and TikTok shop trainers… into Wonder Woman, as she is attacked by Giganta at the Capitol Building in Washington DC. It looks like someone's up for an insurrection.

For a comic book which has seen Wonder Woman go up against President Biden, the US Army and The Sovereign, and the deaths of many Amazons at the hands of the US government, a little nostalgic levity might just lift the tone… Wonder Woman #6 will be published by DC Comics on the 20th of February. 2024.

WONDER WOMAN #6 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

WONDER WOMAN AGAINST HER GREATEST FOES! After thwarting each threat that the Sovereign has thrown at her, he decides to bring in the biggest guns the DCU has to offer. Let the battle royale begin! Plus, the Super Sons' bedtime story goes wrong! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

