Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Tom King, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Rewrites The History of The DC Universe With Mouse Man

Tom King Rewrites The History of The DC Universe With Wonder Woman, Mouse Man and Daniel Sampere (WonderSpoilers)

Spoilers for today's Wonder Woman #23 ahead… A few months ago, Bleeding Cool stated, "it seems that Mouse Man was not just a one-issue weird villain from three issues of Wonder Woman in the sixties. Tom King is doubling down in the upcoming issues of Wonder Woman, making him much more of a concern to Wonder Woman than the usual man who can control mice and who dresses up as a mouse as well. Though they are keeping him off the covers… mostly. He may not even be in the comics. But the world he has created very much is… Mice have ears. Mouse Man knows."

And so it came to pass. Previously, we saw an early tale of Wonder Woman, the day after she first slept with Steve Trevor, called to the Washington Capitol to deal with one of The Sovereign's many minions, Mouse Man.

And so it has come to pass with Wonder Woman #22 and #23 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, the latter published by DC Comics today. And a very different kind of comic book, but one that exposes a new DC Comics history, and one not touched upon in Mark Waid's New History Of The DC Universe.

Last month, Wonder Woman made a trip to Moray Island to find an entire state seemingly run by Mouse Man, in his image…

… and his word. Only his word. And this island's history is one embedded in the DC Universe.

Wonder Woman, ignoring Superman, Batman and Mister Terrific in search of Amazonian on the run, Emelie and her daughter, with Etta Candy reporting in. And revealing what this place is.

Refugees who fled America after the Crisis On Infinite Earths, Final Crisis, Infinite Crisis, take your pick. Which has been created in the image, the word of Mouse Man, somehow able to communicate with each other only using these words.

And an oppressive and repressive state, not only on the streets….

…but in the home as well.

And so Wonder Woman arrives, trying to get a handle on this place. Using her own words, as she discovers no one else has theirs.

As well as the possible reason for that.

But that's not entirely true. Higher up the echelons of society, there is access to more vocabulary.

Senior security individuals can say "yes" and "no".

Above that, the general of Moray Island have more words they can share, all praising Mouse Man.

While those directing the island policy have access to almost the entire vocabulary.

And when addressing the Mouse Man themselves, they can say everything they might want, or need to, while framing Wonder Woman's own actions in more stereotypical misogynist terms…

Though even then there are words that only Mouse Man can say… who has pumped up even more.

One may also ask, how come Superman was never able to hear all this? Or Batman and Mister Terrific unable to tap into this information network? Wilful indifference? Wonder Woman #23 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere is published today, once more reiventing the comic book form by taking away certain tools and introducing new ones, as well as opening up a new vein of DC Universe history with Moray Island, the island that tried to forget the DCU.

Wonder Woman #23 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere

After the thrilling conclusion of Diana's fight against the Sovereign, she discoversthe battle for peace has only just begun. The rogue Amazon, Emilie, has fled to amysterious island overrun by mice and a tyrant most foul. Can Wonder Woman save her fallen sister and baby before they fall into the wrong hands? OnlyMouseman knows!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!