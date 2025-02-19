Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Tom King, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Vs The White House (Spoilers)

Wonder Woman by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, published by DC Comics, continues to be my favourite current superhero comic book. It continues to take non-traditional but extremely well-considered take on the superhero genre. Exploiting and rejecting tropes simultaneously, it repeatedly has its cake and eats it, as it pits Wonder Woman against the United States Of America, or rather the unseen forces behind it that have corrupted the country over two hundred and fifty years.

Now we have The Sovereign, the true monarch of the USA, hiding out in the only place he has left, the White House, from the Oval Office, pushing the current inhabitant off to the side.

It is worth remembering that Tom King, former CIA agent, is also a Washington DC resident and was passing by on the 6th of January. He knows what this means.

But they also know certain silly aspects of the way Wonder Woman has been portrayed over the years and embraces them even as he puts a golden lampshade over it all.

And in the depths of the condemnation of America, what it is and what it stands for, there is also the recognition of its aims to be better. even if they often get lost in the mire for most of those two hundred and fifty years.

And in a run that has seen Wonder Woman avoid physical confrontation, certainly punching someone, while she looks after her child, and then sets procedure against the Sovereign… when it comes to General Glory, defending the Sovereign, she lets it out. With a POW to follow the PING PINGs.

This is an extraordinary comic book, an insane combination of nostalgia and the new, and it will deserve to sit alongside the likes of Dark Knight, All Star Superman in its absolute mastery of the form. This is far more Tom King's Watchman than Rorschach ever was.

Bye bye, Mister President. With the Sovereign narrating the whole story to Wonder Woman's grown daughter from his jail cell underground, there is no doubt how it will end. But it's all about the journey… Wonder Woman #18 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is published by DC Comics today.

WONDER WOMAN #18 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

WONDER WOMAN REJOINS THE FIGHT! After the birth of her daughter, Diana finally returns to the battlefield ready to take down those who dared to harm her Wonder Girls. To take down Sovereign's formidable general, Grail, she must call upon her friend turned foe…The Cheetah! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

