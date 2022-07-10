World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12 Preview: Burger Time

Will Jughead neglect his sister for the chance to eat burgers in this preview of World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12? Have you met him? Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #12

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY221194

(W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Go Pound Sand!" Jughead takes his little sister Jellybean to the beach promising to help her make the best sandcastle ever. Unfortunately, one of Jellybean's friends is there with his big sister and theirs puts the Jones' version to shame! Archie sees what's going on and calls in some re-enforcements-enter: Veronica Lodge! Whose sandcastle will be the most royal of them all?

Then, in "The Doctor is In!" When Young Dr. Masters comes to Riverdale after several years of performing medical care around the world, everyone takes notice, especially Betty and Veronica, who admittedly have a crush on him. When an intern program opens up to work with him, both girls go all out to apply!

In Shops: 7/13/2022

SRP: $8.99

