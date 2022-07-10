World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12 Preview: Burger Time

Will Jughead neglect his sister for the chance to eat burgers in this preview of World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12? Have you met him? Check out the preview below.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #12
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY221194
(W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Go Pound Sand!" Jughead takes his little sister Jellybean to the beach promising to help her make the best sandcastle ever. Unfortunately, one of Jellybean's friends is there with his big sister and theirs puts the Jones' version to shame! Archie sees what's going on and calls in some re-enforcements-enter: Veronica Lodge! Whose sandcastle will be the most royal of them all?
Then, in "The Doctor is In!" When Young Dr. Masters comes to Riverdale after several years of performing medical care around the world, everyone takes notice, especially Betty and Veronica, who admittedly have a crush on him. When an intern program opens up to work with him, both girls go all out to apply!
In Shops: 7/13/2022
SRP: $8.99
Cover image for MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from MAY221194 World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #12, by (W) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.