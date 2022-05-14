World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #15 Preview:

In this preview of World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #15, Veronica gets a self-driving "Tezzla" in the second Elon Musk centric Archie comic in as many weeks. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #15

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR221326

(W) Tania del Rio, Various (A) VARIOUS (A / CA) Bill Golliher

BRAND NEW STORY: "Driving Me Crazy!" Veronica has been gifted a fancy self-driving car by her father and is excited to show it off to Betty. But as soon as she activates the self-driving feature, the car has a mind of its own, taking them on a wacky tour of Riverdale, stopping at unusual stops along the way! Where will this vehicle with a mind of its own take her?

In Shops: 5/18/2022

SRP: $8.99

