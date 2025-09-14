World Of Click: Besties: Set Sail Graphic Novel Gets 100,000 Print Run

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Besties, Clarion, Click, graphic novel, Jeffrey Canino, Kayla Miller, Kristina Luu

Besties: Set Sail graphic novel by Kayla Miller, Jeffrey Canino, Kristina Luu gets a 100,000 print run from Clarion

The graphic novel Besties: Set Sail by Kayla Miller, Jeffrey Canino and Kristina Luu, part of the World Of Click graphic novel run, has just got a 100,000 print run from Clarion, ahead of its 11th of November release.

From the New York Times bestselling World of Click, besties Beth and Chanda set sail on their third adventure. But their dream cruise is not all smooth sailing as they navigate the changing tides of friendship and sisterhood. Busy besties Beth and Chanda are all aboard for a relaxing ocean getaway! Chanda fully embraces being on "Sunshine Time." The only items on her to-do list are showing off her summer fashions, snorkeling, lounging on the beach with Beth, and sightseeing with her family—including her soon-to-be brother-in-law, Seth, and his parents. Scratch that; Chanda is so at ease that she hasn't even made a list! Beth is…less relaxed. Back home, her big sister, Lisa, is preparing to move away for college in the fall. Missing out on precious time with Lisa before she leaves has Beth feeling bluer than the ocean. Making things worse, she's anxious about seeming like a wet beach towel on this once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Can the two friends find their sea legs and ride the emotional waves together? Get whisked away by the latest collaboration from Kayla Miller, coauthor Jeffrey Canino, and illustrator Kristina Luu. Readers will journey along with Beth and Chanda to a world of technicolor sunsets and sparkling oceans as the besties dive into the ups and downs of getting away from it all and being there for each other.