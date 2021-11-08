A World Without Batman – Or Scott Snyder – Crossover #9 (Spoilers)

The comic book Crossover created by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, published by Image Comics, is set in a normal, everyday world, which was targetted by a comic book crossover of epic proportions, with comic book characters spilling into the real world, causing mayhem and destruction. The reaction against comic book entertainment is, as a result, extreme but also creates a counter-culture resisting that extreme reaction. We have seen comic book creators targeted by the mob, as well as fetishised by the remaining fans.

But with comic creators being killed, in the latest it's time to bring in the experts.

And while Powers may be returning to comics from Dark Horse Comics, they are making a side-visit to Crossover, as Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim talk to Ellipses.

And in the process, Brian Bendis' schtick – or at least his schtick from a decade or two ago – gets a Donny Cates tribute act. Continuing the case takes them to some very specific references.

Mask Of Zorro, famously the film that Bruce Wayne went to see with Martha and Thomas Wayne before their murder by Joe Chill in the nearby Crime Alley.

Now transformed into an underground comic convention, now that they can no longer take place in public without protestors that would dwarf the Westboro Baptist Church. And a new victim.

Scott Snyder, the lead Batman writer for the last decade at DC Comics, and also co-creator of Wytches, Nocterra, and Undiscovered Country published by Image Comics. And now dead in the world of Crossover. Well, at least he has company.

So no Batman in the world of Powers. But there must be Batman in the world of Crossover for that underground comic con to exist. But could Batman have escaped from the Crossover event into this world, or is someone doing their best to be the Batman?

Of course, Powers originally came from Brian Bendis' failed attempts to write for DC Comics' Batman Adventures comic book Bendis… so is this the moment when Deena Pilgrim comes face to face with her own origin story?

