Would You Buy a Doctor Doom Love Doll? Fantastic Four #32 [Preview]

Somebody's getting married (again) in a new storyline in Fantastic Four, but in this preview of Fantastic Four #32, it looks like Victorious may want to consummate the marriage early… not with Doom himself, but with a statue that bears his likeness. Which gets us to thinking, maybe once Doom settles down, he can put all his old Doombots to good use as sex robots. Don't try and tell us you wouldn't buy one.

Check out the preview of Fantastic Four #32 below.