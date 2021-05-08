Would You Buy a Doctor Doom Love Doll? Fantastic Four #32 [Preview]

Somebody's getting married (again) in a new storyline in Fantastic Four, but in this preview of Fantastic Four #32, it looks like Victorious may want to consummate the marriage early… not with Doom himself, but with a statue that bears his likeness. Which gets us to thinking, maybe once Doom settles down, he can put all his old Doombots to good use as sex robots. Don't try and tell us you wouldn't buy one.
Check out the preview of Fantastic Four #32 below.
FANTASTIC FOUR #32
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210539
MAR210541 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 MOMOKO VAR – $4.99
MAR210540 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 RON LIM VAR – $4.99
MAR210544 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 YOUNG VAR – $4.99
(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks
THE BRIDE OF DOOM!
Part 1: "Betrothal"
The HUMAN TORCH's love life is changed forever when he must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife…
And is Johnny Storm's first heartbreak, CRYSTAL, back in the book?! This is all too much! Fortunately, there is also a lot of punching, hitting and clobbering going on! All this and an ominous decree by DOCTOR DOOM! PLUS: A second tale in which Reed Richards duels Doctor Doom for the strangest prize imaginable!
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210539 FANTASTIC FOUR #32, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210541 FANTASTIC FOUR #32 MOMOKO VAR, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Peach Momoko, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210540 FANTASTIC FOUR #32 RON LIM VAR, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Ron Lim, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210544 FANTASTIC FOUR #32 YOUNG VAR, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Skottie Young, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210539 FANTASTIC FOUR #32, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210539 FANTASTIC FOUR #32, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210539 FANTASTIC FOUR #32, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210539 FANTASTIC FOUR #32, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210539 FANTASTIC FOUR #32, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.