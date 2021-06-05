Wrath of the Wookie in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #13 [Preview]

Valance finds himself in big trouble in this preview of Star Wars Bounty Hunters #13, the latest chapter in the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event. It seems Valance has run afoul of Chewbacca, even though he has intentions of rescuing Han Solo. Can these two work things out before Valance gets his arms ripped off? Find out when the issue hits stores on Wednesday.
STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
APR210961
APR210962 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 CAMAGNI PRIDE VAR – $3.99
APR210963 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR – $3.99
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli
THE WOOKIEE ALWAYS WINS!
• Hot on the trail of BOBA FETT, VALANCE and DENGAR run into a rather large obstacle-the mighty CHEWBACCA!
• Will T'ONGA escape the trap set by a mysterious organization out to upend the underworld?
• And who is the figure in the shadows hunting them all?!
32 PGS./Rated T
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210961 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210962 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 CAMAGNI PRIDE VAR, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A / CA) Jacopo Camagni, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210963 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Chris Sprouse, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210961 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210961 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210961 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210961 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.