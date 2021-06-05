Wrath of the Wookie in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #13 [Preview]

Valance finds himself in big trouble in this preview of Star Wars Bounty Hunters #13, the latest chapter in the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event. It seems Valance has run afoul of Chewbacca, even though he has intentions of rescuing Han Solo. Can these two work things out before Valance gets his arms ripped off? Find out when the issue hits stores on Wednesday.