Wrestlers Matt Cardona & Brian Myers On Amazing Spider-Man #1 Cover

Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers appearing on the cover to the new Amazing Spider-Man #1 cover out next month.

Marvel's relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man #1 next month will come with a whole lot of retailer exclusive variant covers to help bump those numbers. And one of them, CollectMajor.com, who sell wrestling "Bendies" figures, will feature wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers on the cover drawn by Salvador Larroca. Why? I don't know. I don't know wrestling, I don't pretend to even have a conceptual understanding of it, but Spider-Man's career began as a wrestler, just one who couldn't get paid. Okay, time for some googling…

Both 1985 babies, Matthew Brett Cardona is an American professional wrestler, a freelancer who competes on the independent circuit as well as making in ring appearances for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and their sister promotion Ring of Honor (ROH), as well as Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), under his real name, stylized as Matt Cardona. He worked for WWE from 2006 to 2020, under the ring name Zack Ryder.

Brian Myers is signed to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where he is a member of The System. He is a three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, having held the title with Trevor Lee and Eddie Edwards twice, and is also a former one-time TNA Digital Media Champion. He is best known for his tenures in WWE from 2006 to 2014 and 2016 to 2020 under the ring name Curt Hawkins.

Myers and Cardona both debuted in professional wrestling in 2004, teaming together on the independent circuit. Both men were signed by WWE the following year, making their main roster debuts in 2007.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN251007

(W) Joe Kelly (A) John Romita Jr. (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

ALIVE & THWIPPING! The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway? Rated T In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $5.99

