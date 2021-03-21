X-Book Previews: Cable and Esme Try Roleplay; Captain Britain Found?!

Two X-Men comics will be published by Marvel Comics next week, and as usual, Marvel is being very stingy with the X-book previews, giving us just two interior pages from each and forcing us to combine both of them into a single clickbait article to meet our minimum word count requirements. The cover to Cable #9 suggests the issue will center around a date, and the preview pages show us what that date will consist of: infiltrating an AIM submarine. Check it out below:

CABLE #9

JAN210631

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

DAYS OF PAST YET TO COME!

Cable's future is coming back to haunt him…and he isn't ready. Yet.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

Look, dressing up in a beekeeper's outfit and pretending to be an evil scientist is far from the yuckiest kink happening on Krakoa these days. Meanwhile, in the second of our two X-book previews this week, something x-citing is going on in the next issue of Excalibur. It looks like one of the multi-dimensional Captain Britains has located our regular-dimensional Captain Britain.

EXCALIBUR #19

JAN210632

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

POISONED BY HER OWN VENOM!

She didn't mean anything by it…but what's a girl without a body supposed to do?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

Look for Excalibur #19 and Cable #9 in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, March 24th.