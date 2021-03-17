Wolverine, Jean Grey & Cyclops, One More Time (X-Force #18 Spoilers)

A year and a half ago, looking at the new X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu, we noted what appeared to be… convenient living quarters for Scott Summers – Cyclops and his wife Jean Grey – Marvel Girl. And adjacent to them, Logan – Wolverine. Whose interest in Jean Grey – and hers of him has been noted over the years. Alongside Mr Sinster's gossip from previous issues:

SINISTER SECRET #5: He's the best there is at what he does. She's married with a kid. The husband knows exactly what's going on, but who is he to point the finger? He's up to much the same, and more. Maybe this is just the new normal on the mutant island.

At the end of House Of X #6, with the instruction to Make More Mutants, we got a big alcohol-fuelled party.

With Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine. And now in X-Men #1 we got to see the Summers' living arrangements. With Jean and Scott having separate living quarters. As does Logan. With Jean located right between Logan and Scott. And, as was pointed out, Jean having internal door access to both Scott and Logan's quarters.

Which did beg the question…

Are Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine Marvel's first throuple? Since then, there hasn't been that much development on this stage. The Summer's House on the moon, connected to Krakoa via a gate, has been home to Jean, Scott, Vulcan, Teen Cable and Rachel. But of Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine? Well, today's X-Force adds another data point.

As Wolverine seems a more occasional visitor now, and Jean Grey clearly misses him. A lot.

Of course, the tender moment gets interrupted by an infectious hallucination looking to strip people of their most inner secrets to gain power, but that's par for the course for Krakoa these days. And Cyclops is always at hand to provide a shoulder.

Yes, Cyclops, but will Wolverinebe following you both? Or just keeping his door open?

X-FORCE #18

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210633

(W) Ben Percy (A) Garry Brown (CA) Joshua Cassara

WELCOME TO THEIR NIGHTMARES!

QUENTIN QUIRE returns to Krakoa to find a nightmare creature wreaking havoc on X-Force. But what deadly secrets are X-Force hiding…and who's trying to unearth them?

Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99