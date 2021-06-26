X-Factor #10 Preview – Eyeboy Caught Peeping Before the Gala

In the real world, a normal peeping tom would be a problem, but what about a mutant peeping tom covered in eyeballs? That's what the titular X-Factor must deal with when Polaris and Aurora catch Eyeboy watching them get dressed. Is that against Krakoan law? It's creepy nonetheless, and we don't want to hear the excuse about it being hard to keep track of that many eyes. You know what you were doing, Eyeboy! In any case, check out the preview of X-Factor #10 below.
X-FACTOR #10 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210798
APR210801 – X-FACTOR #10 BALDEON CHARACTER DESIGN VAR GALA – $3.99
APR210800 – X-FACTOR #10 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA – $3.99
APR210802 – X-FACTOR #10 JIMENEZ PRIDE MONTH VAR GALA – $3.99
(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin
THE LAST DANCE!
• At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED!
• VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD.
• And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose.
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $3.99
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
