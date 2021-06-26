X-Factor #10 Preview – Eyeboy Caught Peeping Before the Gala

In the real world, a normal peeping tom would be a problem, but what about a mutant peeping tom covered in eyeballs? That's what the titular X-Factor must deal with when Polaris and Aurora catch Eyeboy watching them get dressed. Is that against Krakoan law? It's creepy nonetheless, and we don't want to hear the excuse about it being hard to keep track of that many eyes. You know what you were doing, Eyeboy! In any case, check out the preview of X-Factor #10 below.

X-FACTOR #10 GALA
(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin
THE LAST DANCE!
•  At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED!
•  VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD.
•  And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose.
