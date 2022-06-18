X-Men #12 Preview: Cyclops vs. Sinister

Cyclops takes on Mister Sinister in this preview of X-Men #12 dubbed "The Grand Climax," but is he facing the original, or not? Check out the preview below.

X-Men #12

by Gerry Duggan & Pepe Larraz, cover by Pepe Larraz

THE GRAND CLIMAX! On the eve of the Hellfire Gala, threats have closed in on the X-Men from all sides. The secret machinations of Doctor Stasis, the terror of Gameworld, even the threat of the X-Men's own secrets getting out…it's all led to this!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999301211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609999301221 – X-MEN 12 DAUTERMAN TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301231 – X-MEN 12 INHYUK LEE HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301241 – X-MEN 12 VECCHIO PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301251 – X-MEN 12 ADAMS VARIANT – $3.99 US

