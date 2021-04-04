X-Men #19's Return To The Vault Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. Sorry for the delay and if any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

The last X-Men for two months… but it was a goodie. And managed to pip Batman/Catwoman to the top of the chart – the only book from DC that placed. Strong launches for Silk and Beta Ray Bill, but Crossover is showing its legs, as does Spawn, with the launch of Shadecraft putting three books from Image into the Top Ten.

We'd also like to welcome Summit Comics & Games, of Lansing, Michigan and Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

X-Men #19 Batman Catwoman #4 Silk #1 Beta Ray Bill #1 Crossover #5 Spawn #315 X-Men Legends #2 King In Black Ghost Rider #1 Shadecraft #1 Black Cat #4

Summit Comics & Games: BRZRKR #1 shows legs and almost made it into our top ten this week. Eniac #1 Not First Print may have made it too, but we didn't have enough. Witchblood barefly missed the top ten, which is a really good launch from Vault. Cult of Dracula #1 from Sourcepoint also had good sales. And last, Teen Titans Academy #1 had good week two sales.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: Image had three books in our store's Top Ten, taking took a solid first place with Crossover #5, a book that is selling much stronger with its fifth issue than most titles do (Shadecraft and Spawn also placed this week). DC had two books in our store's Top Ten (Batman/Catwoman and Strange Adventures).The other five books were Marvel titles, including three King in Black tie-ins, X-Men, and (the real surprise this week) Beta Ray Bill #1.

Rodman Comics: Great sales week. People are spending their stimulus money. Nothing shocking to report.

Graham Crackers Comics: We were really excited about the Beta Ray Bill series and are really happy to see it be the best seller this week!!!

Ssalefish Comics Winston-Salem: Sales may have shifted slightly due to Easter basket stuffing as we saw a lot of people coming into the shop for the first time, but overall not a lot of surprises or changes in the ranking of titles. Avengers Curse of the Man-Thing generated at least some interest because of Man-Thing himself but the rest is our Avengers loyalists who tend to be faithful to the book including tie-ins. X-men Legends and 90's nostalgia are in full force and X-men fans at our store are mostly completists too.

