X-Men Vs The Vanisher In a Beautiful Copy of X-Men #2, Up for Auction

X-Men is all the rage in the aftermarket right now, as once again rumors of the mutants' imminent debut in the MCU swirl. Not only that though, but there is also simply a lot of just a general renewed interest in mutants of all eras. People are rediscovering the silver age stories as well, and that means it is time for my boy The Vanisher to shine. One of my silver age favorites, his debut is in X-Men #2, and has always been a sought-after early issue. Especially one like this copy, a CGC 7.0 taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. At $1,150 as of this writing, I won't be able to get this one either, but maybe you can. Check it out below.

The Second Appearance Of The X-Men

"X-Men #2 (Marvel, 1963) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white pages. Second appearance of the X-Men, and the first appearance of the Vanisher. Jack Kirby and Paul Reinman cover and art. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, the Beast, Angel, and Iceman are featured. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $507; VF 8.0 value = $1,394. CGC census 4/22: 126 in 7.0, 305 higher. Cover pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Paul Reinman. No One Can Stop the Vanisher starring Professor X, The Angel, The Beast, Cyclops, Marvel Girl [Jean Grey], Iceman, The Vanisher (first appearance), and Special Agent Fred Duncan, script by Stan Lee, pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Paul Reinman; The X-Men face a new foe: The Vanisher! 36 pgs. $0.12. Cover price $0.12."

Maybe I can grab one that is not as nice as this one in the future, but for know, you should bid on this one, because it is gorgeous. Go here to do so, and get more info on the book. While you are there, check out all the other X-Men issues and more taking bids today, as there is a ton of great stuff up in this lot.